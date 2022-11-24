Should GTA Online players consider buying a Galaxy Super Yacht?

It’s Black Friday week in GTA Online, and the game will offer astonishing discounts on various items, vehicles, yachts, and aircraft.

Starting from November 25 to November 28, players will be able to purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht at an amazing 50% discount. It has been featured in the game since the release of the GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals update. However, with so many other deals available during the sale, one might wonder if it’s worth purchasing the yacht.

With that being said, let’s learn everything that the Galaxy Super Yacht offers to GTA Online players.

Everything to know about the Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online - Price, features, & more

The Galaxy Super Yacht is a full-sized cruiser/yacht in GTA Online that features a variety of luxury items for players, especially one or two helipads. It features three individual decks and a large bridge. The medium and high-end model of the yacht also gives players a luxury helicopter and a jacuzzi.

Once purchased, they can call the ship’s captain using their phone and gain access to some of the following features:

Requesting a helicopter (if available) - $1000

Requesting a boat (Dinghy) - $750

Requesting personal vehicle – Free of charge

Players should note that they cannot control or move the yacht by themselves. Instead, they can only ask the captain to move it to some other location for a minimum price of $25,000. If they complete the A Superyacht Life missions, the cost can be reduced to $10,000 per request.

Apart from the Captain, the yacht also comes with a bartender, and players can choose which one of them can access the vessel and the vehicles present in it. They can also activate their weapon defense system through the in-game interaction menu. It can attack both NPC and other players’ vehicles as well as defend the yacht from any incoming rockets from launchers and planes.

The yacht is basically like a floating apartment as players can select it as a spawn point in the game. They have to spend a daily fee of $500 once they purchase the yacht.

The Galaxy Super Yacht can be bought from the DockTease in-game website for a price of 6,000,000 - $10,000,000, depending on its variant.

What are the three types of Galaxy Super Yachts available in GTA Online?

1) The Orion

The first is The Orion, the cheapest variant of the yacht. It comes with the following features:

210ft total space with timeless exterior styling

Three beautiful guest rooms with en-suite

Expansive sun-deck

Helipad

Speedophile Seashark

Shitzu Tropic

It can be normally purchased for an amount of $6,000,000.

2) The Pisces

The Pisces is the second-best option for the yacht that comes with the following features:

210ft yacht space with the same exterior styling

Three beautifully designed guest rooms

Expansive sun deck

Two Helipads

Hot Tub

Pegassi Speeder

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Nagasaki Dinghy

Two Speedophile Seasharks

It is normally available for a price of $7,000,000.

3) The Aquaris

Finally, it is The Aquaris, the best version of the yacht. It comes with the following features, some familiar and other new ones:

210 yacht with the same timeless exterior styling

Three guest rooms

Expansive sun deck

Hot Tub

Two Helipads

Nagasaki Dinghy

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Lampadati Toro

Four Speedophile Seasharks

It can normally cost players a sum of $8,000,000.

Fans should note that all three versions of the Galaxy Super Yacht will be on discount this Black Friday, making it the best time for them to invest in it.

