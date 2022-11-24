Which Buckingham aircraft should GTA Online players get on this Black Friday?

GTA Online's weekly update is live, offering amazing discounts on select items, vehicles, and weapons.

Black Friday Discounts will also be part of the week for a limited time, starting from November 25 to November 28. During the sale, players will be able to get their hands on various Buckingham aircraft at affordable prices. However, with so many options to choose from, one could wonder which one to purchase.

With that being said, let’s learn about all Buckingham aircraft to be available at discounted prices in GTA Online this week.

List of Buckingham aircraft available at discounted prices during Black Friday Discounts in GTA Online

Starting this Friday, GTA Online players will be able to take advantage of the exciting Black Friday Discounts and save a lot of money on purchasing select items. One of the key highlights of the deal is the availability of various Buckingham aircraft at massive discounts.

Here’s a complete list of Buckingham aircraft to be available at discounted prices in the game:

Buckingham Swift – 40% off

Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off

While all of the aircraft are great in their own way, Swift is the one that players should consider purchasing this week.

Everything to know about Buckingham Swift – Visual, performance, and more

Buckingham Swift is a luxury helicopter that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the San Andreas Flight School Update in 2014. Like its previous iteration, the aircraft is heavily inspired by its real-life counterpart AgustaWestland AW109S Grand for most of its design choices.

Its visual appearance seems to be a bit different from the rest of the helicopters in the game, thanks to re-elaborated design details. Here are some of the characteristics that make it stand out from the rest:

Long fuselage

Marvel aerodynamics

Angular nose

Relatively large cockpit

Access doors for the co-pilot and pilot

Rectangular landing gear

Functional taxi lamps on the side extensions

Sliding animation for the bay doors

Additional seats to carry more passengers

Open bay with ample space

Tall engine compartment

The four-bladed main rotor in the compartment

Side extensions with dual exhausts

Slightly angled tail-boom

Small fins on the horizontal stabilizers

Strike guard on the lower stabilizer

The small flight instrument panel with flyer dials

Corresponding control sticks

The aircraft comes in two different versions throughout the game:

Classic – This version of the aircraft comes in a black primary color and a grey secondary color.

This version of the aircraft comes in a black primary color and a grey secondary color. Flying Bravo – This version of the aircraft spawns in a red/green livery with the brand’s markings; in a white primary color.

When it comes to performance, Swift runs on a twin-turboshaft engine, making it one of the fastest and most maneuverable helicopters in GTA Online to date. It can reach a top speed of 150 knots in just a few seconds thanks to its superb acceleration. It’s also very responsive in the air, allowing players to quickly correct their flight path whenever needed.

Swift is recommended as a transport aircraft, and players can make their hustle easy and luxurious while flying it in Los Santos.

