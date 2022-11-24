Which Buckingham aircraft should GTA Online players get on this Black Friday?

GTA Online's weekly update is live, offering amazing discounts on select items, vehicles, and weapons.
Black Friday Discounts will also be part of the week for a limited time, starting from November 25 to November 28. During the sale, players will be able to get their hands on various Buckingham aircraft at affordable prices. However, with so many options to choose from, one could wonder which one to purchase.
With that being said, let’s learn about all Buckingham aircraft to be available at discounted prices in GTA Online this week.
List of Buckingham aircraft available at discounted prices during Black Friday Discounts in GTA Online
Starting this Friday, GTA Online players will be able to take advantage of the exciting Black Friday Discounts and save a lot of money on purchasing select items. One of the key highlights of the deal is the availability of various Buckingham aircraft at massive discounts.
Here’s a complete list of Buckingham aircraft to be available at discounted prices in the game:
- Buckingham Swift – 40% off
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off
While all of the aircraft are great in their own way, Swift is the one that players should consider purchasing this week.
Everything to know about Buckingham Swift – Visual, performance, and more
Buckingham Swift is a luxury helicopter that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the San Andreas Flight School Update in 2014. Like its previous iteration, the aircraft is heavily inspired by its real-life counterpart AgustaWestland AW109S Grand for most of its design choices.
Its visual appearance seems to be a bit different from the rest of the helicopters in the game, thanks to re-elaborated design details. Here are some of the characteristics that make it stand out from the rest:
- Long fuselage
- Marvel aerodynamics
- Angular nose
- Relatively large cockpit
- Access doors for the co-pilot and pilot
- Rectangular landing gear
- Functional taxi lamps on the side extensions
- Sliding animation for the bay doors
- Additional seats to carry more passengers
- Open bay with ample space
- Tall engine compartment
- The four-bladed main rotor in the compartment
- Side extensions with dual exhausts
- Slightly angled tail-boom
- Small fins on the horizontal stabilizers
- Strike guard on the lower stabilizer
- The small flight instrument panel with flyer dials
- Corresponding control sticks
The aircraft comes in two different versions throughout the game:
- Classic – This version of the aircraft comes in a black primary color and a grey secondary color.
- Flying Bravo – This version of the aircraft spawns in a red/green livery with the brand’s markings; in a white primary color.
When it comes to performance, Swift runs on a twin-turboshaft engine, making it one of the fastest and most maneuverable helicopters in GTA Online to date. It can reach a top speed of 150 knots in just a few seconds thanks to its superb acceleration. It’s also very responsive in the air, allowing players to quickly correct their flight path whenever needed.
Swift is recommended as a transport aircraft, and players can make their hustle easy and luxurious while flying it in Los Santos.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki