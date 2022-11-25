Top 5 deals to get in GTA Online during this Black Friday weekend

The Black Friday weekend is live in GTA Online and players have a golden opportunity to grab select items at astonishing discounts.

Starting today, they can buy a variety of different aircraft as well as vehicles and save a lot of money on every purchase. Rockstar Games is offering a maximum of 40%-50% discount on select items, which makes them even more enticing. However, with so many things to choose from, one could wonder which one to buy.

With that being said, let’s learn about the five best things to buy this weekend in GTA Online.

Top 5 things to buy in GTA Online this weekend

5) Benefactor SM722

At number five, it is the Benefactor SM722. It’s one of the newest 2-seater civilian open-top grand tourers, and was added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009).

On the performance side, the SM722 runs on a powerful V8 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Although it possesses decent acceleration, it can reach a staggering top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) when fully upgraded. It is incredibly easy to handle as well.

Players can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for a 40% discounted price of $1,269,000.

4) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Next on the list is Buckingham Swift Deluxe, a 4-seater civilian luxury helicopter that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Like Swift, it is also inspired by the AgustaWestland AW109S Grand.

When it comes to performance, the Swift Deluxe appears to be powered by a similar twin turboshaft engine. It is one of the most maneuverable and fastest aircraft in the game, with quick take-off speeds and higher agility. One can experience luxury while flying it in the skies of Los Santos.

Players can purchase the Swift Deluxe from Elitás Travel for a 40% discounted price of $3,090,000.

3) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO comes in at number three. It is a 2-seater civilian hypercar that was added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. Its visual appearance is directly based on the real-slife Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2022).

On the performance side, the Torero XO runs on a V12 engine, mated to a 7-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It excels in acceleration, which helps it reach a mind-boggling speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) in quick seconds as tested by Broughy1322.

The car can be purchased at a 40% discount this week from Legendary Motorsport for $1,734,000.

2) Pegassi Toreador

Next on the list is the Pegassi Toreador, a 4-seater customized civilian submersible sports car that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Percio Heist update. It is largely based on the real-life Lamborghini Marzal concept car.

When it comes to performance, the Toreador possesses decent handling and speed, with average acceleration in the car mode. Players can switch it to submarine mode and take the vehicle to the depths of the oceans with ease.

The Toreador is available to purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for a 50% discounted price of $1,830,000.

1) Declasse Scramjet

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the Declasse Scramjet. It’s a 2-seater custom weaponized sports vehicle that has been featured in the game since the After Hours update. Its design has taken direct cues from the Mach Five of the Speed Racer anime series.

On the performance side, the Scramjet runs on a front engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Even though it has awesome acceleration and top speed, it still comes with a rocket booster that makes it more effective compared to other vehicles.

Players can purchase the Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry for a 50% discounted price of $1,740,000.

Black Friday deals are very exciting and players are recommended to take advantage of these amazing discounts this weekend in GTA Online.

