Why GTA Online players should get Vysser Neo as Prize Ride

GTA Online players have a golden opportunity once again to get a free vehicle for a Prize Ride.

This week, players can get a brand new Vysser Neo by winning a Pursuit Series Race for five consecutive days. It’s a two-seater civilian sports car that was featured in the game with the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. However, with so many other vehicles available at discounts this week, one could wonder if it’s worth the grind to get it.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Vysser Neo in GTA Online that players should know about.

Everything to know about Vysser Neo in GTA Online – Design, performance, and more

The Vysser Neo is a sports class vehicle in GTA Online that has taken design cues from various real-life cars for different body parts:

Spyker C8 Ailron – Overall supercar appearance

Overall supercar appearance Maserati 3200 GT – Rear lights

Rear lights 2015 VW XL Sport – Positioning of the rear lights

Positioning of the rear lights Maserati GranTurismo – Side skirts

Side skirts Kahn Vengeance – Front grille, bumper, headlights, and hood

Its outer design comprises the following characteristics, giving it a more aerodynamic design than other Sports class vehicles in GTA Online:

Front body

Small black splitter

An open section in the center

Rounded mesh grille

Black vertical elements in front of the grille

Mesh side intakes

Black housing on the upper edges

Silver-framed circular headlamps

Modern LED-like light strips

Distinctive formations in the bonnet area

Dual mesh intake on the outer edges of the bonnet

The manufacturer's emblem in the center

Small luggage area in the compartment

Carbon-fiber windscreen base with a central wiper

Side body

Front fenders have distinctive formations

Curving formations towards the wheel arches

Various body lines above the skirting area

Black side skirts

Concave sections for small intakes

Silver badges with the vehicle’s name

Inset portions for the keyholes and the door handle

Scissor doors

A set of amber market lights

Greenhouse area

Black trim around the sunroof and the windows

Black B-pillars

Colored rear-view mirror shells

Dual support frames

Triangular rear-quarter windows

Large rear window

An impressed area in the boot compartment

Small lip spoiler

Rear body

Modern tail lamp strips

Mesh vents on a black section below the tail lamps

Dual exhaust tubes

Number plate

Square reverse lamps

Chrome diffuser

Manufacturer emblem below the tail lamp

Silver lettering embossed over the vented section

Carbon-plated underside

When it comes to performance, the Neo runs on a single-cam V8 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The car can normally be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $1,875,000.

Is it worth getting the Vysser Neo in 2022?

Compared to other sports cars in GTA Online like the Itali GTO, the Vysser Neo excels in acceleration. This allows it to reach a staggering top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) with a full performance upgrade in an instant. Due to its 4WD layout, it is very stable on uneven and rough roads.

Although the car suffers from underwhelming cornering, players can control the car with a little practice and even add a spoiler at Los Santos Customs and Auto Shops.

While Neo is not recommended as a separate purchase, being offered the Prize Ride is a delight for every car enthusiast and they should grab the car for free as soon as possible.

