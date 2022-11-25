Why GTA Online players should get Progen T20 as Podium Vehicle this week

GTA Online players can once again get a free Podium Vehicle this week, thanks to the latest update. By visiting The Diamond Casino & Resort and trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel, players have the opportunity to get a brand-new Progen T20 free of cost.

The automobile is a two-seater civilian hypercar that has been featured in the game since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. However, with so many discounts and Black Friday deals available this week in the game, one might wonder if the Progen T20 is worth trying to get. To help answer this question, let’s learn all there is to know about the vehicle.

Is it worth getting Progen T20 in 2022 in GTA Online?

Progen T20 is one of the fastest Superclass vehicles in GTA Online. It boasts an incredibly fast acceleration and can reach a staggering speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) with a full-performance upgrade. It has a record lap time of 1:01.287, as tested by Broughy1322.

The car features impressive handling that allows players to transition between different lanes and terrain very smoothly. This vehicle is useful for most races or getting away in case of any unwanted situation in the game.

The car is always recommended to be purchased in GTA Online, and since it's available as a Podium Vehicle this week, players should definitely grab it for free.

Progen T20 in GTA Online: Design and more

The Progen T20 is a Superclass vehicle in GTA Online that takes inspiration from various real-life cars for its different parts:

McLaren P1 - Overall body design, curved hood, rear lights, fascia, guards, butterfly doors, and spoilers

Overall body design, curved hood, rear lights, fascia, guards, butterfly doors, and spoilers McLaren 12C - Front bumper and headlamps

Front bumper and headlamps Falcon F7 - Front design

Front design Ferrari 488 GTB - Rear diffuser and exhaust

Its visual appearance consists of the following features, giving it a more modern, sleek, and aggressive look:

Front body

The carbon-fiber splitter in the lower bumper area

H-shaped separation in the area

Central Grills

Outer intakes

Slightly curved front quarters

Modern strips with five vertical LED-like lamps

Chrome-detailed circular lamps

Triangular-shaped turn signals

Unique detail on the hood

Central front intakes

Silver-colored manufacturer logo on the bonnet

Side body

Concave shapes on the doors

Open vents on the front arches

Small vertical fins

Small side skirts with extra fins at both ends

Butterfly doors with a mix of scissor rotations

Rear-view mirror shells

Carbon-fiber support

Greenhouse area

Black trim around the windows

Carbon-fiber finish rear-quarter panels

Carbon roof panel

Aluminum-covered four curved vents

Glass cover above the engine’s manifolds

Carbon-fiber textures

Six vents on the sides

Silver badging on the cabin separation with the manufacturer’s name

Small upper vents in the outer-rear areas

Functional mechanical spoiler

Rear body

Carbon-fiber rear section

Dual exit vents on each side

License plate in the center

Curved tail lamps with red strips and small reverse/turn lamps

Additional exit vents

Circular exhaust tips on the inner side of the vents

Large carbon-fiber diffuser with six blades

LED F1-style brake light

Carbon-plated underside

Exposed gearbox/diffuser

The vehicle’s interior is inspired by the Comet, especially the design choice involving blue dials, radio sets, and air-con units with carbon-fiber details.

When it comes to performance, the T20 runs on a powerful V8 engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Players can normally purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,200,000.

