5 GTA Online cars that sound great with a Turbocharger installed

GTA Online features a variety of different cars that players love to buy and collect. Motorheads love the engine's sound, especially when the vehicle is equipped with a turbocharger.

There are many such cars available in the game that sound exceptionally great with a turbocharger installed. Some vehicles come with a turbocharger installed, while others may require players to install it at Los Santos Customs.

This article will share five GTA Online vehicles that sound better with a turbocharger installed. All of these vehicles are greatly appreciated by car enthusiasts all around the globe for their engine sound.

Top five vehicles in GTA Online that sound good with a turbocharger

5) Dinka Sugoi

At number five, it is the Dinka Sugoi. The four-seater five-door hatchback has been featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Honda Civic Type R FK8.

When it comes to performance, the Sugoi runs on a V8 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. When installed with a turbocharger, players can hear a decent turbo flutter coming through the car. Upon changing gears in the vehicle, they can hear a flutter in between the gear shifts, which sounds good.

Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $918,000 - $1,224,000.

4) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Next on the list is the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, a two-seater civilian sedan featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino and Resort update. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the real-life Volvo 242 2-door sedan (first generation).

On the performance side, the Nebula Turbo runs on a 4-cylinder engine mated to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. When players equip it with two massive turbochargers, they can hear a pretty decent turbo-flutter when driving it normally.

The vehicle can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $797,000.

3) Weeny Issi Sport

At number three, it is the Weeny Issi Sport. The two-seater civilian sportier compact car has featured in GTA Online since The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its design seems to be based on the real-life Mini Cooper GP Concept (2020).

When it comes to performance, Issi Sports runs on a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It emits a pretty good turbo flutter sound. However, players need to remove their feet from the accelerator to hear it. The car’s exhaust is fairly loud as well.

Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $897,000.

2) Retinue Mk II

Next on the list is the Vapid Retinue Mk II, a two-seater vintage coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It seems directly inspired by the real-life Ford Escort Mk II.

On the performance side, the Retinue Mk II runs on a naturally-aspirated DOHC Inline-4 engine mated to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The car sounds insane with its turbocharger installed. Players can hear its turbo flutter pretty clearly.

The car can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,215,000 - $1,620,000.

1) Annis Hellion

Finally, at number one, it is the Annis Hellion. It’s a 2-seater off-road pickup truck that arrived in The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It seems inspired by the real-life Nissan Patrol Safari Y60.

When it comes to performance, the Hellion runs on a straight-6 engine with throttled bodies. It emits amazing turbo sounds after installing it with one, and players can hear it every time a gear shifts.

One can purchase the vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $835,000.

Since Black Friday weekend is currently live in GTA Online, it is the best time for car enthusiasts to pick up vehicles at amazing discounts and save a lot of money on them.

