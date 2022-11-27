5 most expensive vehicles on sale in GTA Online right now

The GTA Online Black Friday sale is currently live right now, allowing players to grab some of the most expensive vehicles at astonishing discounts. As long as the offers last, gamers can buy yachts, cars, hoverbikes, and even aircraft at 40%-50% off on every vehicle.

Some of these are very expensive and cost millions of GTA$ to purchase. However, with the help of the sale, gamers can get them at unbelievable prices. Here are the five costliest vehicles players can buy right now that have deals on them.

Five super expensive GTA Online vehicles on discount this week: Price, performance, and more

5) Galaxy Super Yacht ($10,000,000)

At number five is the Galaxy Super Yacht, which was brought into the game with the GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals update. It’s a full-size cruiser that comes with luxury features. This includes helipads, a jacuzzi, and the ability to call for a vehicle.

The yacht offers good defensive capabilities and can protect itself from NPC enemies as well as other gamers. Moreover, this watercraft even acts as a safe house for players in the title. The Galaxy Super Yacht is available at a staggering 50% discount this weekend from DockTease.

4) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe ($10,000,000)

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is an eight-seater civilian private jet that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its body boasts a solid gold fuselage as well as black stripes.

Although the aircraft offers decent performance, it is one of the most expensive vehicles in the game. Owing it can give players a sense of luxury amid the chaotic life of Los Santos. The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is available at a 40% discount on Elitás Travel.

3) Buckingham Swift Deluxe ($5,150,000)

At number three is Buckingham Swift Deluxe, a four-seater civilian luxury helicopter that was released with the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its visual appearance — similar to the last entry — also comprises gold plating and black strips.

On the performance side, this is one of the most agile luxury helicopters in the game. It also has a faster take-off speed. The aircraft is considered one of the most expensive choppers in the game, which only millionaires can afford. It can be yours today if you purchase it at a 40% discount on Elitás Travel.

2) Mammoth Avenger ($4,787,500)

Next on the list is Mammoth Avenger. The 10-seater military plane has been around since The Doomsday Heist update and is based on the V-22 Osprey aircraft.

The Avenger is powered by two different turboshaft engines and competes with other medium-sized aircraft in the game. It comes with the VTOL mode, an Autopilot feature, durable armor, and countermeasures. GTA Online players can get it at an amazing 50% discount from Warstock Cache & Carry.

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II ($3,890,250)

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a one-seater civilian custom hoverbike that was launched with the After Hours update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the BMW R1200GS Adventure Hover Ride™ concept bike.

The Oppressor Mk II is powered by a turbine engine that gives it immense speed and agility. The hoverbike comes with a rear-mounted rocket booster and the ability to fly in the skies of Los Santos. Players can get it at a staggering 50% discount this weekend from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Because of the Black Friday discounts, this is the best time for players to collect new vehicles and rule Blaine County and Los Santos.

