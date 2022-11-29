F620 vs Turismo R in GTA Online: Detailed comparison

GTA Online offers players a plethora of choices when it comes to vehicles. When picking one, they can look for good visual appearance and solid performance that various models offer.

While many vehicles fit in that category, two of them which come out of the top: the Ocelot F620 and the Grotti Turismo R. Both cars give tough competition to each other in different aspects. However, one could wonder which of the two would be preferable to buy.

With that being said, let’s first learn everything about F620 and Turismo R in GTA Online that players should know about.

Everything to know about Ocelot F620 in GTA Online - Design, engine, & more

The Ocelot F620 is a 2-seater civilian sports car in GTA Online. Its visual appearance has primarily taken design cues from the following two real-life models:

Maserati GranTurismo

Jaguar XK (X150)

The design features a more-detailed grille as well as several other body parts, when compared to its previous iteration in GTA 4's DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony. The interior of the vehicle is also very detailed compared to most other cars in a similar class.

The F620 is powered by a turbocharged Inline-4 engine, attached to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is available for purchase from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $80,000.

Exploring the Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online - Design, engine, & more

The Grotti Turismo R is a civilian 2-seater hypercar that has been present in the game since the release of Business Update in 2014. Its visual design seems to be primarily based on the following real-life vehicles:

LaFerrari

Trion Nemesis

GTA Spano

Faralli & Mazzanti Evantra

McLaren P1

Corvette C7

Its body shape consists of many edges and curves, which give it a more modern and aggressive appearance compared to the rest of the hypercars available in the game. In terms of performance, the vehicle runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Players can purchase the Turismo R from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $500,000.

Which car is better in GTA Online - Ocelot F620 or Grotti Turismo R?

The Ocelot F620 has the highest top speed in its class and can reach up to 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h), but suffers from less acceleration. When driving, it feels sporty and responsive during corners, but also tends to over-steer.

Meanwhile, the Grotti Turismo R is one of the fastest supercars in the game, with excellent acceleration and the ability to reach a maximum speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). It doesn't feel like there's any loss of power when the vehicle shifts gear, which is due to its smooth drivetrain and electric motor.

Both vehicles have poor damage resistance and can suffer from crash deformation.

When comparing them to each other, the Turismo R comes out on top as it provides solid performance and smooth handling. It also features one of the most advanced engines in the game.

If players are looking for an overall great performer to dominate the streets of Los Santos, they should pick up the Turismo R over the F620 any day.

