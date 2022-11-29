5 best playable sports in the GTA series, ranked

The GTA series has always featured fun activities for players to enjoy, including playable sports. While these sports activities do not affect the narrative, players can still enjoy them whenever they are not on missions. Their presence further enhances the franchise's already impressive open-world environment.

Listed below are five of the best playable sports in the GTA series to date.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking bowling, darts, and 3 other great playable sports in the GTA series

5) Basketball (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Basketball is one of the most prominently featured sports in GTA San Andreas. In this activity, players earn points by shooting the ball into a hoop. The farther they keep their distance from the hoop, the more points they earn.

As mentioned earlier, basketball does not impact the plot of the game. However, it can still be used as a way to secure bragging rights.

4) Bowling (Grand Theft Auto 4)

Next on the list is the popular bowling game available in GTA 4. Bowling is introduced during the First Date mission, but players can enjoy it anytime. They can bowl alone or with a friend/girlfriend, making it an interactive experience.

One can play it at two bowling alleys owned by Memory Lanes and choose between a half game or a full game. A win is required to achieve 100% completion in Grand Theft Auto 4.

3) Tennis (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Tennis is a playable sport in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well as GTA Online. Once players complete a mission called Complications, they will be able to play tennis as an activity with a date or against computer opponents. However, it is only available if one is playing as Michael or Trevor.

There are several difficulty levels available for tennis, and players can choose the number of sets they want to play. They can also perform topspins, lobs, and backspins.

Players must win a game of tennis to achieve 100% completion in Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) Darts (Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5)

Darts is an activity where players throw sharp and small missiles at a round-shaped target.

In Grand Theft Auto 4, one can play darts at Lucky Winkles, Algonquin, and Steinway Beer Garden, Dukes. In GTA 5, one can only play it at The Yellow Jack Inn located in the Great Senora Desert. Grand Theft Auto Online players can enjoy a game of darts inside MC clubhouses or arcade heist-planning levels.

The sport gets unlocked after the completion of a mission called Crystal Maze.

1) Triathlon (Grand Theft Auto 5)

A Triathlon is a multi-stage marathon featured in Grand Theft Auto 5. In this activity, players need to ride a bike, swim, and run to win. All three activities increase one's stamina, strength, and lung capacity. A medal in each activity is required for 100% completion of the game.

Opponents will use a catch-up/rubber band AI system to catch up with players no matter the circumstances, making triathlons harder than they seem.

There are three triathlons available in the game right now. The Vespucci Beach Triathlon, the Alamo Sea Triathlon, and the Coyote Cross Country Triathlon are located at Vespucci Beach, Seaview Road, and Marina Drive, respectively.

One can enjoy all of these playable sports in their favorite GTA games. Rockstar Games should definitely include some of these activities in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 or even introduce new ones to the series.

