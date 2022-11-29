GTA fans celebrate 25th anniversary of franchise

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise has just completed its 25th year today, much to the delight of fans who have been celebrating the achievement across social media platforms.

A famous insider, Ben, congratulated the Grand Theft Auto franchise on Twitter for its 25th Anniversary. He thanked everyone at Rockstar Games for creating “wonderful stories and online experiences” with the medium of these games over the years.

Ben @videotech_



Thank you to everyone at Rockstar Games for creating these wonderful stories and online experiences you've created.



Here to another 25 years! Happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest franchises in the world — GRAND THEFT AUTO!Thank you to everyone at Rockstar Games for creating these wonderful stories and online experiences you've created.Here to another 25 years! Happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest franchises in the world — GRAND THEFT AUTO!Thank you to everyone at Rockstar Games for creating these wonderful stories and online experiences you've created. 💛Here to another 25 years! 🍻 https://t.co/qqPF4OwAXi

The first game of the series was released twenty-five years ago on 28 November 1997 and although the developers themselves haven’t celebrated the anniversary today, fans and many famous personalities have shared their thoughts and experiences.

The GTA series turns 25 years old today

The National @ScotNational The Grand Theft Auto franchise launched 25 years ago today.



Developed in Dundee, the successful video game series has made billions of dollars and is played by millions across the globe. The Grand Theft Auto franchise launched 25 years ago today. Developed in Dundee, the successful video game series has made billions of dollars and is played by millions across the globe. https://t.co/lGi9ykMp2G

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Scottish daily The National acknowledged the 25th anniversary of the GTA series. The newspaper also shared financial and player-based statistics on social media by stating:

“…the successful video game series has made billions of dollars and is played by millions across the globe.”

Famous artist Mark Jordan, aka DJ Pooh, shared two pictures of the Grand Theft Auto 1 video game on Twitter, acknowledging its 25th anniversary. The rapper has hosted the West Coast Classic radio station in Grand Theft Auto 5 and has also produced albums for various big rappers such as Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac.

Fans also celebrated the franchise’s anniversary by sharing their favorite moments and experiences on Twitter. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the special day:

Ryder @JustMeRyder



The Game that started it all



#GTA #RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto was released 25 Years ago today!!The Game that started it all Grand Theft Auto was released 25 Years ago today!!The Game that started it all ❤️ 🎉#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/sz5wnfnwNG

Mohammed Bosak @BosakMohammed !

Imagine GTA in another 25 years from now,



Probably only 2 games released in that period lol 🤣!



But jokes aside,I can’t imagine just how massively improved GTA will be in another 35 years from now!

Will be better than real life! @videotech_ Happy 25th anniversary to this amazing seriesImagine GTA in another 25 years from now,Probably only 2 games released in that period lol 🤣!But jokes aside,I can’t imagine just how massively improved GTA will be in another 35 years from now!Will be better than real life! @videotech_ Happy 25th anniversary to this amazing series ❤️!Imagine GTA in another 25 years from now,Probably only 2 games released in that period lol 🤣!But jokes aside,I can’t imagine just how massively improved GTA will be in another 35 years from now!Will be better than real life!

Dukes_kendrick98 @Dukeskendrick27 @videotech_ Hell yeah the top 1 of the best franchise that rockstar ever create @videotech_ Hell yeah the top 1 of the best franchise that rockstar ever create

Hidden @Hidden_lvl @videotech_ One of the best franchises from one of the best companies. @videotech_ One of the best franchises from one of the best companies.

Arisfell_Bonilla🇩🇴 @arisfellbonilla



each game was of a thousand times better quality than its generic or rival clones.

🥳 @videotech_ the legendary grand theft auto saga turning 25each game was of a thousand times better quality than its generic or rival clones. @videotech_ the legendary grand theft auto saga turning 25each game was of a thousand times better quality than its generic or rival clones.🥳

Despite the hype and excitement among most fans, a few expressed disappointment with Rockstar Games for not celebrating the feat.

Michael, another famous insider, shared his disappointment by comparing Rockstar’s way of celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary with Fallout’s 25th anniversary where Bethesda celebrated the entire month. He stated:

“Rockstar's giving away two…shirts in GTA Online, their only acknowledgment of the big anniversary. Some thought a GTA 6 tease would happen lmao”

Michael @LegacyKillaHD Today, Grand Theft Auto turns 25-years old!



Fallout turned 25 last month & Bethesda spent the whole month celebrating it.



Rockstar's giving away two (crappy) shirts in GTA Online, their only acknowledgement of the big anniversary. Some thought a GTA 6 tease would happen lmao 🤣 Today, Grand Theft Auto turns 25-years old!Fallout turned 25 last month & Bethesda spent the whole month celebrating it.Rockstar's giving away two (crappy) shirts in GTA Online, their only acknowledgement of the big anniversary. Some thought a GTA 6 tease would happen lmao 🤣 https://t.co/PJ2brLpyrR

Ben also expressed disappointment with the repurposed t-shirt in Grand Theft Auto Online being the developers' only acknowledgment of the anniversary.

Ben @videotech_ @RStarUniverse Bit sad that only repurposed t-shirts for GTA Online were potentially the only acknowledgement of the anniversary @RStarUniverse Bit sad that only repurposed t-shirts for GTA Online were potentially the only acknowledgement of the anniversary

Famous gamer DarkViperAU also added a touch of humor while acknowledging the series’ special day. According to him, Rockstar has missed an opportunity by not doing anything to celebrate the anniversary:

“Like releasing GTA 5 for the 5th time. 5x5 = 25 after all. Way to let the fans down Rockstar smh”

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Today being Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary, I feel like Rockstar missed an opportunity to commemorate the occasion by releasing something substantive. Like releasing GTA 5 for the 5th time. 5x5 = 25 after all. Way to let the fans down Rockstar smh. Today being Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary, I feel like Rockstar missed an opportunity to commemorate the occasion by releasing something substantive. Like releasing GTA 5 for the 5th time. 5x5 = 25 after all. Way to let the fans down Rockstar smh.

Rockstar Games could surprise players by announcing something special in the future. The mobile port of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition is also reportedly under development and is scheduled to be released in 2022-23.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes