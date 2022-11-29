GTA fans celebrate 25th anniversary of franchise

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise has just completed its 25th year today, much to the delight of fans who have been celebrating the achievement across social media platforms.
A famous insider, Ben, congratulated the Grand Theft Auto franchise on Twitter for its 25th Anniversary. He thanked everyone at Rockstar Games for creating “wonderful stories and online experiences” with the medium of these games over the years.
The first game of the series was released twenty-five years ago on 28 November 1997 and although the developers themselves haven’t celebrated the anniversary today, fans and many famous personalities have shared their thoughts and experiences.
The GTA series turns 25 years old today
As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Scottish daily The National acknowledged the 25th anniversary of the GTA series. The newspaper also shared financial and player-based statistics on social media by stating:
“…the successful video game series has made billions of dollars and is played by millions across the globe.”
Famous artist Mark Jordan, aka DJ Pooh, shared two pictures of the Grand Theft Auto 1 video game on Twitter, acknowledging its 25th anniversary. The rapper has hosted the West Coast Classic radio station in Grand Theft Auto 5 and has also produced albums for various big rappers such as Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac.
Fans also celebrated the franchise’s anniversary by sharing their favorite moments and experiences on Twitter. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the special day:
Despite the hype and excitement among most fans, a few expressed disappointment with Rockstar Games for not celebrating the feat.
Michael, another famous insider, shared his disappointment by comparing Rockstar’s way of celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary with Fallout’s 25th anniversary where Bethesda celebrated the entire month. He stated:
“Rockstar's giving away two…shirts in GTA Online, their only acknowledgment of the big anniversary. Some thought a GTA 6 tease would happen lmao”
Ben also expressed disappointment with the repurposed t-shirt in Grand Theft Auto Online being the developers' only acknowledgment of the anniversary.
Famous gamer DarkViperAU also added a touch of humor while acknowledging the series’ special day. According to him, Rockstar has missed an opportunity by not doing anything to celebrate the anniversary:
“Like releasing GTA 5 for the 5th time. 5x5 = 25 after all. Way to let the fans down Rockstar smh”
Rockstar Games could surprise players by announcing something special in the future. The mobile port of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition is also reportedly under development and is scheduled to be released in 2022-23.
