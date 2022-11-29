Is the Veto Classic in GTA Online worth buying?

GTA Online has seen numerous additions to its catalog of vehicles over the years, including trucks, electric vehicles, classic muscle cars, and more. Players tend to look for a set of wheels that provides the most value for their hard-earned GTA$. However, not every vehicle has to be of a standard size or shape.

The Veto Classic, a single-seater go-kart, is one such vehicle. It can usually be seen during Kart Krash: Full Auto Deathmatch mode and has been a part of the game since the release of the Cayo Perico Heist update.

With so many vehicles available in the game today, it is often overshadowed by other cars, so let’s learn about everything the Dinka Veto Classic offers to GTA Online players.

Dinka Veto Classic in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

The Dinka Veto Classic's design in GTA Online was inspired by the real-life classic 1965 Rupp Dart A-Bone Kart, a simple and basic go-kart. It was released during the Cayo Perico Heist Bonuses event in 2020 and sports the following specifications:

Main body:

Simple tubular steel frame chassis

Front wheels

Steering mechanism

Basic flooring

Two-laterally-mounted pedals

Corresponding throttle

Braking controls

Main seat

Small engine

Small exhaust

Fuel tank

Rear axle

Single brake disk

Left-sided chain drive connected to the engine

No lights or dials

Functioning radio

It comes with a primary color applied to its outer frame and allows for an optional secondary color as well. The seat has a trim color and the vehicle uses a set of Atomic marked small racing tires. The rims of the go-kart can also feature a dedicated color, mostly naturally-generated ones.

When it comes to performance, the Veto Classic is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine mated to a single-speed gearbox in an RWD (rear-wheel drive) layout. Players can purchase the go-kart from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $895,000.

Is it worth purchasing the Dinka Veto Classic in GTA Online in 2022?

The Dinka Veto Classic is an interesting vehicle in GTA Online as it provides exceptionally fast performance for a go-kart. With superb acceleration, it can reach a staggering maximum speed of 78.80 mph (126.82 km/h) in just a few seconds.

The vehicle has loads of grip, even at high speeds, and this enabled a record lap time of 1:17.902, as tested by the famous Broughy1322.

One of the best things about the go-kart is the convenience it offers despite having no physical protection for the players. They will not fall out of the vehicle in case of harsh collisions or rollovers, and won't be hurt if they accidentally land on a roof from a jump. The vehicle comes with bulletproof tires by default, further allowing players to take advantage of its speed without much hassle.

Also, players can easily drive under large vehicles with high-ground clearance, such as monster trucks and tow-trailers.

All of this makes the Dinka Veto Classic an interesting vehicle to own in the game and players should give it a try, even in 2022.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes