GTA Online is expected to follow the Holiday tradition this year by releasing a Winter DLC 2022 this month. DLC (Downloadable Content) is a continual update program run by Rockstar to add new content to the game periodically. Over the years, players have seen a lot of different updates to it, adding tons of new features, weapons, vehicles, and much more.

Exploring the best GTA Online DLCs till now

5) Beach Bum

It was the first ever GTA Online DLC, released on 19 November 2013. The update added new vehicles, such as off-roaders and a speed boat.

Players also saw a lot of new clothing items, along with the debut of two brand-new weapons: The Bottle and the SNS Pistol. The update was well received by fans around the globe as Rockstar announced many more free content updates from there onwards. BF Bifta was one of the most well-received new vehicles added with the Beach Bum Update.

4) Business update

It was released on March 4, 2014, and has added tons of new content to the game. Many high-end vehicles as well as two brand-new weapons were added with it.

Here’s a list of new vehicles added with the DLC:

Albany Alpha

Dinka Jester

Grotti Turismo R

Buckingham Vestra

Players loved the update as it also added over 310 clothing items, a few hairstyles, and multiple tattoos for character customization. The DLC also targeted a few bugs plaguing the game at the time, such as car duplication.

3) Heists update

Released on March 10, 2015, the DLC added the concept of multi-tiered heists to the online world of Los Santos and Blaine County. It also added tons of new weapons, vehicles, and clothing items.

Here’s a list of heists added to the game with the update:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard Job

Several minigames were also seen added with heists such as the Drilling and Circuit Breakers 2.0. Players loved the new content as heists later became a vital part of the online-shared world.

2) Freemode Events

It was released on September 15, 2015, and added the ability to experience different activities in Freemode. The update also added Rockstar Editor for PS4 and Xbox One users.

Here’s a complete list of Freemode Events added with the DLC:

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Dead Drop

Freemode Challenges

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

King of the Castle

Penned In

Time Trial

Players loved the new concept, which was later enhanced with future updates. The Hunting Pack and Cross the Line were also added as new Adversary Modes.

1) Criminal Enterprises

It was recently released on July 26, 2022. It is considered one of the most important DLCs in the history of GTA as it introduced major gameplay changes.

Players love the number of new vehicles added to the game, along with several new missions and increased payouts for most businesses. Operation Paper Trail was the highlight of the update where players worked with Agent ULP to take down the Duggans. The Cayo Perico racing series was also added as part of the DLC.

It’s safe to say that Rockstar nailed some of these GTA updates as they continue to support the game after all these years. With Winter DLC expected to be released soon, players can expect new content to stay hooked to the game.

