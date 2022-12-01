How to start Pursuit Races and earn 3X rewards in GTA Online? (December 1 - December 7)

GTA Online's new weekly update is finally here, and players can once again earn triple rewards by participating in the Pursuit Races this week.

The Pursuit Race Series was one of the Land Race series that was featured in the game with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. Throughout the week, players can earn 3X cash and RP by finishing the Pursuit Races with eligible cars. However, one could wonder how to start them to earn these bonuses.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA Online’s Pursuit Race Series that players should know.

How to start the Pursuit Race Series this week in GTA Online – 3X cash and RP

The Pursuit Race Series is one of the newest types of Land Racing in GTA Online that was introduced last summer. Players need to reach Reputation Level 5 in the LS Car Meet to participate in these races. The races in this series follow the same Point to Point pattern. However, there are a few notable changes:

Paint the line on the ground as the grid and the starting line

A couple of Spectators around the starting area

Passing through the first checkpoint raises a wanted level

Wanted levels and cops become aggressive when more checkpoints are collected

The default wanted level is set at three which can go up to five at the highest

The best thing about these races is the freedom they give players to choose their route to reach the checkpoints throughout the event. Cops can also be seen blocking their way at some point during the races, further raising the thrilling experience of it.

Here’s how players can start these races with just a couple of options:

Step 1: Open the Map

Open the Map Step 2: Set up navigation for the LS Car Meet

Set up navigation for the LS Car Meet Step 3: Reach the destination

Reach the destination Step 4: While inside the place, meet the “Organiser”

While inside the place, meet the “Organiser” Step 5: Press the prompt button to interact

Press the prompt button to interact Step 6: Choose any of the “Pursuit Series” from the list

However, if players don’t want to go to the LS Car Meet to start the races, they need not worry as those can be accessed directly from the Options menu as well. Here’s how to do it easily:

Step 1: Open the Options menu

Open the Options menu Step 2: Go to the “Online” tab

Go to the “Online” tab Step 3: Select “Play Job”

Select “Play Job” Step 4: Choose “Rockstar Created”

Choose “Rockstar Created” Step 5: Go to “Races”

Go to “Races” Step 6: Select “Pursuit Race” from the list

There are a total of seven different Pursuit Races available in the game and all of them are giving triple rewards throughout the week:

Pursuit Race - A Real Education

Pursuit Race - Get Trucked

Pursuit Race - Good Bet

Pursuit Race - Groving

Pursuit Race - Industrial Action

Pursuit Race - It's Terminal

Pursuit Race - Join the Club

If players participate in these races, they can also get 50 LS Car Meet Reputation points once every 24 hours or 75 points for the first time. Every time they finish the races, they get GTA$ and RP depending on the position they manage to hold in the end.

Players should note that only the Tuner vehicle class is eligible to participate in the Pursuit Race Series. Karin Sultan RS Classic and Calico GTF are some of the best tuners available in GTA Online that players can use.

