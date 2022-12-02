What to purchase and what to avoid in GTA Online this week (December 1-7)

GTA Online received a new weekly update on December 1, allowing players to purchase several items at a discount until December 7. The game usually slashes the price of select vehicles, properties, and upgrades with every update, and this week is no exception. Players can get upto 50% discount on items ranging from Weed Farm Businesses to the 2-door hypercar Överflöd Zeno.

With so many options available, it is easy to get confused. So, in this article, we have detailed the two GTA Online discounted items you should know about after the recent update - one that you should consider buying and one that you should stay away from.

Dinka Jester Classic is the vehicle to purchase in GTA Online (December 1-7)

Dinka Jester Classic is a 2-seater sports coupe that has featured in GTA Online since the release of the After Hours update. It is now available at a 30% discount, and players can purchase it for $553,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

The Jester Classic draws inspiration from the following real-life cars:

Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV)

Nissan 300ZX Z32

Subaru BRZ/Toyota GT86

Visually, the following characteristics give it classic cues from its San Andreas iteration:

Meshed intakes on the front bumper

Two black headlamps

Simple bonnet

Long intakes on the sides

Rounded mirror shells on the doors

Simple greenhouse area

Ducktail spoiler

Black tail lamp housings

Flat rear bumper

Vertical reverse lamps

Two exhaust tubes

In terms of performance, the Jester Classic runs on a twin-cam Inline-6 engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The balanced stats make it suitable for cruising around urban areas. It has good acceleration and can reach a maximum speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). Its strong grip helps players take sharp turns with ease.

This car can be used for landraces or as getaway vehicles during heists.

Declasse Yosemite is the vehicle to avoid this week in GTA Online (December 1-7)

Declasse Yosemite is a two-door civilian full-size pickup truck that was added to the game as part of The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. The new iteration seems to be inspired by the real-life 1967-1972 2nd generation C10.

The characteristics of the Declasse Yosemite include:

Chrome bumpers

Chrome rear-view mirrors

Chrome trims on the sides

Windshield banner

Rectangular tail lights

Tailgate with “DECLASSE” marked in chrome

Black panels on the bed

Air-ride-like suspension

Although it is available at a 30% discount this week, players may want to skip it as there are better options available.

The pick-up truck runs on a single-cam V8 engine with carburetors, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It performs unexpectedly well compared to other vehicles of the same class. However, the slam suspension is a great hindrance to the truck's performance, and players need to constantly avoid curbs and other small obstacles on the road.

Moreover, from a design standpoint, the vehicle is simplistic and utilitarian, which makes it appear dull to many players.

With the rumored GTA Online Winter DLC just around the corner, this is the best time for players to grab a new set of wheels at an amazing discount.

