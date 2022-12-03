GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC: 5 drip-feed cars that didn't live up to expectations

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises DLC update has added a lot of new cars to the already impressive catalog of vehicles. There are a total of 18 different automobiles in the update, with many of them having been drip-fed for some time.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to trying these automobiles out. However, some of them didn’t live up to expectations and were considered a bit disappointing. With that being said, let’s look at five disappointing GTA Online drip-feed cars that are part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

Top five 5 disappointing GTA Online drip-feed cars in Criminal Enterprises

5) Dinka Postlude

At number five is the Dinka Postlude. The two-door civilian compact coupe was added to GTA Online on September 22, 2022, and highly resembles the real-life Honda Prelude (1st generation).

On the performance side, the Postlude is powered only by a four-cylinder engine, coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. It is considered one of the poorest options in the Coupe vehicle class and suffers from a lack of grip, making it difficult to control.

Although the car's visual modifications are cool, its performance has been a big let-down for many players. The vehicle can be purchased on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (website) for a cost of $1,310,000-$982,50.

4) Dinka Kanjo SJ

Next on the list is the Dinka Kanjo SJ, a two-door civilian compact coupe released in GTA Online on the same day as the Postlude. Its design is primarily based on real-life variants of the Honda Civic.

When it comes to its performance, the car runs on a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. Due to a similar engine, the vehicle isn't much different from Postlude and is regarded as an underwhelming performer in its class. That said, the visual customizations it offers are solid. Players can get this car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,370,000-$1,027,500.

3) Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is a two-seater civilian muscle car that arrived in the game on August 18, 2022. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Pontiac Firebird (1998-2002).

The Ruiner ZZ-8 runs on a single-cam V8 engine, combined with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Although the vehicle offers generous acceleration and is quite fast, it tends to oversteer aggressively while turning corners at medium-to-high speeds. Handling this automobile is difficult, and that's the only disappointing thing about this otherwise acceptable option. The Ruiner ZZ-8 is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,320,000.

2) Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody

Next on the list is none other than the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody, a three-door civilian custom compact car that was added to GTA Online on August 25, 2022. Its visual appearance is derived from the real-life Fiat Abarth TCR 1000 Berlina Corsa (1970).

When it comes to performance, the Brioso 300 Widebody is powered by a two-cylinder engine and a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Its performance is quite similar to that of the standard Brioso 300. The automobile doesn't offer the best driving experience compared to other options in its vehicle class.

Players love the modifications the car offers. However, its poor performance can be disappointing at times. Gamers can convert a Brioso 300 at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $585,000.

1) Übermacht Rhinehart

The Übermacht Rhinehart is a four-seater civilian station wagon that was introduced in GTA Online on October 13, 2022. It is mostly based on the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring.

On the performance side, the Rhinehart runs on a V8-like engine, coupled with an eight-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Although the vehicle doesn't leave much to be desired on straight roads, it lacks the sheer performance that players can expect from a drip-feed car in 2022. Its heavy size also makes it difficult to turn a corner at high speeds. The station wagon can be purchased on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,598,000.

While many of these vehicles can be disappointing, fans can expect new ones to be added to the game with the rumored Winter DLC expected to be released this month.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes