5 Best helicopters to buy in GTA Online before the winter DLC releases

GTA Online has a lot of different vehicles in 2022, including some hardcore helicopters. It is an aircraft that derives both propulsion and lift from horizontally revolving overhead rotors. Players love to fly them in the skies of Los Santos and use them in their daily hustle. Each of them in the game has its own set of characteristics, making them unique from each other.

However, with so many options to choose from, one could wonder which aircraft they should get, especially before the upcoming Winter DLC. With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best helicopters available in the game that players should get before the next big update.

Top 5 helicopters to buy in GTA Online in 2022, ranked according to their top speeds

5) Buckingham Akula (157.25 mph)

At number five, it is Buckingham Akula. The four-seater military stealth gunship attack helicopter was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily based on the real-life Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.

On the performance side, the Akula runs on twin turboshaft engines, making it agile, fast, and responsive in the air. It has one of the fastest accelerations compared to other helicopters on the list and can reach a top speed of a staggering 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h) easily.

Players can purchase the aircraft from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,704,050 - $2,785,000.

4) Buckingham Swift Deluxe (157.75 mph)

Next on the list is none other than the famous Buckingham Swift Deluxe, a four-seater civilian but luxury helicopter that was added to the game with the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Like the classic Swift, it is based on the AgustaWestland AW109S Grand.

When it comes to performance, the aircraft seems to run on similar twin turboshaft engines. Although its performance is quite similar to its standard counterpart, it is more agile and can reach a maximum speed of 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h). The vehicle is available for purchase for a price of $5,150,000 from Elitás Travel.

3) Buckingham Conada (158.75 mph)

At number three, it is the new Buckingham Conada. The four-seater civilian helicopter was added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life MD Helicopter MD Explorer.

On the performance side, Conada runs on twin turboshaft engines with dual exhausts and intakes. It has good handling, stability, and a maximum speed of 158.75 mph (255.48 km/h). While the aircraft is not recommended for heavy combat, it is still fast enough to get players around Los Santos in no time.

Players can pick up the aircraft from Elitás Travel for a price of $2,450,000 - $1,837,500.

2) Buckingham Volatus (161.25 mph)

Next on the list is Buckingham Volatus, a four-seater civilian but luxury helicopter that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life Airbus Helicopter H160.

The Volatus is powered by the same twin turboshaft engines. However, it performs better due to its better maneuverability, durability, and an astonishing top speed of 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h). The rare combination of performance and luxurious experience is what players can expect from it.

The helicopter can be purchased from Elitás Travel for $2,295,000.

1) Sparrow (168.75 mph)

Finally, at number one, it is the Sparrow helicopter. The two-seater light aircraft has been a part of GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. It seems to be inspired by the real-life Sikorsky S-300.

On the performance side, the helicopter runs on a single turboshaft engine. However, due to its lightweight and smaller body size, it performs better in terms of handling and speed. Its top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h) makes it the fastest helicopter in the entire game to date.

Players can purchase the Sparrow from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,815,000.

All of the aforementioned helicopters can help players in their daily hustle and escape the chaos of the land. With the winter update rumored to be released this month, it is the best time to invest in an aircraft in GTA Online.

