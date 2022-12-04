Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online before Winter DLC

GTA Online offers a lot of different cars and is rumored to get more with the upcoming Winter DLC soon. Every vehicle in the game has its own set of features, making it perform differently compared to other cars. Regardless of what category an automobile falls under, it must be fast to get ahead of the competition in every situation.

Players should pick the cars that have the highest top speeds. However, with so many options available in the title, they might wonder which ones are worth buying in 2022. Here are five of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the game at the moment.

Top five fastest GTA Online vehicles in December 2022: Price, performance, and more

5) Ocelot Pariah (top speed: 136 mph)

The Ocelot Pariah is a two-door civilian sports car added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual design is primarily influenced by the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato.

On the performance side, Pariah runs on a twin-cam four-cylinder engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can compete easily with super-class vehicles due to its excellent acceleration and a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h). Players can get this car from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,420,000.

4) Declasse Scramjet (top speed: 137 mph)

At number four is the Declasse Scramjet, a two-seater custom sports weaponized car that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of the After Hours update. Its front fenders resemble the real-life Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale.

The Scramjet runs on a powerful front engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The unique aerodynamics of the vehicle gives it decent acceleration and the ability to reach a speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) by quickly using the pre-fitted rockstar booster. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,480,000.

3) BF Weevil Custom (top speed: 137.5 mph)

The new BF Weevil Custom is a two-door civilian custom compact hotrod that has been featured in the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its design is based on the Volkswagen Beetle Rat Rod.

When it comes to performance, the new vehicle runs on a single-cam fully-animated flat-four engine and a five-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It is one of the fastest muscle cars in the game, as it can reach a maximum speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h). A standard Weevil can be converted into the custom variant at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

2) Annis ZR380 Arena (top speed: 140.5 mph)

Next on the list is the Annis Apocalypse ZR380, a two-door civilian custom sports car featured in GTA Online as part of the Arena War update whose appearance resembles that of a Nissan 350Z.

This arena vehicle runs on a twin-cam inline-four engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts exceptional performance due to its superb acceleration and a top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h). The vehicle is available for purchase from Arena War at a price of $1,608,000-$2,138,640.

1) Grotti Vigilante (top speed: 147 mph)

The Grotti Vigilante is a two-seater custom weaponized car that resembles a Batmobile and was added to GTA Online on October 31, 2017, with the Smuggler’s Run update.

The Vigilante is the fastest land vehicle in the entire game as of 2022 due to its excellent performance, top speed of a staggering 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h), and powerful rocket booster. It can be purchased easily from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a price of $3,750,000.

While players are free to choose any car of their liking, all the aforementioned listed automobiles can help them escape the chaos of Los Santos and leave their opponents in the dust.

