Top 5 GTA Online vehicles that beginners should buy

GTA Online boasts a massive catalog of vehicles, which is expected to expand even further with the arrival of the rumored Winter DLC 2022. Every vehicle has a different set of characteristics, making them unique and useful in separate ways.

When starting out in the game, players will need to choose a vehicle that's both affordable and has good performance for its value. With that being said, let’s take a look at five GTA Online vehicles that every new player should buy.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 vehicles to buy as beginners in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

5) Vapid Dominator

To start off this list, the Vapid Dominator comes in at fifth place. This 2-seater civilian muscle car has been featured in GTA Online since the game's official launch. Its bulky design is primarily based on the real-life Ford Mustang (5th generation).

On the performance side, the Dominator runs on a supercharged V8 engine (7.4L), mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Its high torque gives it good acceleration and a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) on a full-performance upgrade.

Players can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $35,000.

4) Imponte Duke O'Death

Next on the list is the Imponte Duke O’Death, a 2-seater civilian armored muscle car that's been available in GTA Online since the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. It's mostly inspired by the real-life Dodge Charger (1968-1970).

When it comes to performance, the vehicle runs on a supercharged high-output V8 engine, mated to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Compared to the standard variant, the armored car has superior acceleration and a decent top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h).

It is available for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for $665,000 or free of cost for returning players.

3) Annis Elegy RH8

At number three, it is none other than the Annis Elegy RH8, a 2-seater civilian sports car that has been present in the game since launch. Its visual appearance resembles that of the real-life Nissan GT-R (2011) (R35).

On the performance side, the Elegy RH8 runs on a single-cam V8 engine (560 HP), mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It's one of the best all-rounder cars in the game thanks to its good weight distribution and solid handling around corners. The Elegy is fast and responsive, performing rather well for an entry from the sports class.

Players can get it for free by simply linking their Social Club account to the game. Alternatively, they can purchase it directly from Legendary Motorsport for $95,000.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

Next on the list is the Bravado Banshee 900R, a 2-seater super civilian wide-body car featured in GTA Online since the release of the January 2016 Update. It's heavily inspired by the real-life Dodge Viper SR (2nd generation), but features a wider body.

The Banshee 900R is powered by a carbureted single-cam V8 engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an FR layout. It boasts high acceleration and a staggering top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), pushing it into the supercar class within the game.

A standard Banshee can be converted into the wide-body variant for $565,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

1) Amored Karin Kuruma

Finally, at the top of this list is the Karin Kuruma (Armored). This 4-seater armored civilian car has been a part of GTA Online since the Heists Update. Although it's based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, this variant features bulletproof armor panels and protective frames.

On the performance side, the armored car runs on a twin-cam straight-six engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Despite having durable armor to protect players inside the vehicle, it performs much better in comparison to other cars in the category. It's widely considered to be one of the best cars in-game and a must-buy for every beginner.

Players can purchase the Armored Kuruma from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $698,250.

While there are many vehicles to choose from in the popular multiplayer game, the cars mentioned in this article are sure to help players in their daily hustle, especially if they're new to the game.

