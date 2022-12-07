5 best Lampadati cars in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has a great number of varied cars in its open world, and many of them are manufactured by different automobile manufacturers, including the famous Lampadati. It is an Italian luxury automobile company that is present in the game and seems to be inspired by the real-life Maserati, Alfa Romeo, De Tomaso, and Lancia.

While there are a lot of Lampadati vehicles present in the game, players should make their selection not only to have an exotic look but to leave opponents in the dust as well. With that being said, let’s take a look at the five best Lampadati cars available in GTA Online that players should know about.

Top 5 Lampadati cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speeds

5) Lampadati Komoda (123 mph)

The Lampadati Komoda comes in at number five. The 4-door civilian sedan has been a part of GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is primarily based on the real-life Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

When it comes to performance, Komoda runs on a V8 engine attached to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is considered a good all-round vehicle due to its great acceleration, and an impressive top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,700,000 - $1,275,000.

4) Lampadati Viseris (124.25 mph)

The Lampadati Viseris comes in next on the list, and is a 2-seater civilian sports car that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update.

This car is based on the De Tomasa Pantera GT5. On the performance side, the Viseris runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. When fully upgraded, it boasts an incredible top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h), which makes it one of the fastest cars in the game.

It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $875,000.

3) Lampadati Tigon (125.75 mph)

The Lampadati Tigon takes the third spot on the list. The 2-door civilian supercar was added to the game with the Los Santos Summer Special update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-life De Tomaso P72.

When it comes to performance, the Tigon runs on a single-cam V8 engine mated to a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is the third fastest Lampadati car in the game as it can reach an amazing top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) when completely upgraded.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,310,000.

2) Lampadati Novak (126 mph)

Next on the list is none other than the Lampadati Novak, a 4-door civilian high-end SUV that came to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Its outer design is based on the real-life Maserati Levante.

Novak is powered by a V-shaped engine that comes with an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It’s a great performing vehicle on the list due to its responsive handling, good acceleration, and a fantastic top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h).

Legendary Motorsport offers this vehicle to the playerbase for a price of $608,000.

1) Lampadati Corsita (131.3 mph)

The new Lampadati Corsita takes the number one spot on this list. The 2-door civilian sports coupe was added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022, and comes heavily inspired by the Maserati MC20 and Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

On the performance side, the coupe is powered by a V12 engine with an 8-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It is the fastest Lampadati car in GTA Online due to an incredible speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h), as tested by credible member of the community, Broughy1322.

Corsita can be purchased for $1,795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in adding new vehicles every year, and Lampadati models have always been great performers in the game. With the Winter DLC rumored to be released in the coming weeks, now is the best time for players to grab a new set of Lampadati wheels.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

