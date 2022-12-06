5 best starter high-end apartments that GTA Online beginners should buy

GTA Online offers a lot of different types of properties to players, including different apartments. The property works like a safe house and comes pre-equipped with vehicle garages. Since The Criminal Enterprises update, players can purchase up to ten apartments from the Dynasty 8 in-game website once they reach Rank 5.

Among all the different types of purchasable apartments, high-end apartments are the best to own due to their colorful decorations and modern furnishings. They also come with 10-vehicle garages where players can store their cars. However, with so many options to choose from, one could wonder which one to purchase.

With that being said, let’s learn about the five best high-end apartments for beginners in GTA Online.

Top 5 starter high-end apartments for beginners in GTA Online (2022)

5) 4 Integrity Way – Apartment 35

Location: Downtown Los Santos

Price: $247,000

At number five, it is the famous 4 Integrity Way Apartment 35 in GTA Online. It's located at the intersection of Alta Street and Integrity Way in Pillbox Hill.

It is a large open-space apartment with a lot of decorations and good lighting. It is perfect for players who want access to all their other businesses in the game. If they own a Terrorbyte, they can also access it quickly as its spawn location is quite close to the apartment.

4) Eclipse Towers – Apartment 9

Location: Rockford Hills

Price: $373,000

Next on the list is the Eclipse Towers Apartment 9. It’s a residential skyscraper located on South Mo Milton Drive in Los Santos. The building is inspired by real-life Sierra Towers.

It’s a fully furnished luxury triplex with an open kitchen, a medium bathroom, and a big bedroom. It also comes with 10-car storage, which further compliments the apartment. Its proximity to the Eight-Bit Arcade, located in Vinewood, makes it more enticing to own in the game.

3) 3 Alta Street – Apartment 10

Location: Downtown Los Santos

Price: $217,000

At number three, it is Alta Street, Apartment 10 in GTA Online. It’s a skyscraper located on Alta Street, Pillbox Hill. The building is based on the real-life 801 Tower in Los Angeles, California. The landmark is the Bean Machine coffee shop located on its ground floor.

Being one of the cheapest high-end apartments in the game, it has a nearby underground tunnel and railway station for players to travel around the city. They can also access the airport quickly, making it the best choice for GTA Online beginners.

2) Richards Majestic – Apartment 51

Location: Rockford Hills

Price: $253,000

Next on the list is Richards Majestic Apartment 51 in the game. It is also a skyscraper located at the intersection of Heritage Way and Movie Star Way in Los Santos. The building seems to be inspired by Constellation Place, Los Angeles.

Being in the busiest part of the city, it is well connected with a lot of convenient stores as well as a highway for transport. The night-time view from the apartment is beautiful, and something many players admire is the apartment's panoramic window view.

1) Del Perro Heights – Apartment 7

Location: Del Perro

Price: $200,000

Finally, at number 1, it is the Del Perro Heights Apartment 7 in GTA Online. It is an apartment building located at the intersection of Prosperity Street and Marathon Avenue in Los Santos. The building is primarily inspired by the real-life Searise Office Tower in Santa Monica, California.

Its affordable price, along with its proximity to the Lombank West office, makes it one of the best high-end apartments for beginners of the game.

Rockstar has done a great job in adding a variety of apartments over the years, allowing players to pick one according to their budget and style. Beginners can pick up any of the aforementioned apartments and live a luxurious life in the city.

