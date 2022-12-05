Which is the fastest fully upgraded muscle car in GTA Online in 2022?

GTA Online has seen a lot of new cars in 2022 thanks to the introduction of The Criminal Enterprises update. Each vehicle performs differently in the game, as it has its own set of pros and cons.

Muscle cars are generally equipped with powerful engines to provide the best driving experience. However, with so many options to choose from, gamers might wonder which is the fastest automobile among them in 2022.

Only one vehicle leads the top-speed list in the muscle-car category: the BF Weevil Custom. Here's what gamers need to know about this automobile.

How fast is BF Weevil Custom when fully upgraded in GTA Online?

GTA Online’s BF Weevil Custom has a lot of performance upgrades available for it at both Los Santos Custom and Auto Shops. Once fully upgraded, the hotrod can easily reach a staggering top speed of 221.28 km/h (137.50 mph), making it the fastest muscle car in the entire game. It also has a record lap time of 1:05.365, as tested by none other than Broughy1322.

This car also has better acceleration and responsive handling compared to its standard variant. The vehicle can be customized at Benny’s Original Motor Works. BF Weevil Custom is considered the best choice for most landraces in the game.

Everything to know about BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online: Design, engine, and more

The BF Weevil Custom is a two-door civilian hotrod added to GTA Online on October 27, 2022. It is a custom variant of the regular Weevil. Its design seems to be inspired by the VW Beetle Rat Rod from the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2012. The car's outer design is similar to its real-life counterpart. That said, some modifications to give it a hotrod look and feel:

Front body

Set of circular lamps placed on chrome frames

A curved compartment in the bonnet area

Small luggage compartment

Visible components connecting the front wheels

Side body

Chrome trims run through the body

Chopped windows

No Inner pillars in the windows

Larger split rear window

Traditional chrome handles on the doors

Square-shaped rear-view mirrors

Chopped roof

Rear body

Curved engine compartment

The vented section

Number plate section

Single handle on the lower-side

Twin circular lamps placed on chrome frames

Twin exhaust tubes

Visible components connecting the rear wheels

Underside

Detailed suspension setup

Chrome beams with suspension springs and shocks

Steering rack

Transmission shafts for rear wheels

Interior

Vent unit at the center

Glove compartment

Dominator-styled dials

Steering column

Gauges placed above the column

On the performance of things, the Weevil Custom runs on a single-cam flat-four engine with fully-animated pulleys and a timing belt. The engine comes with a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Players can convert a Weevil into a Weevil Custom for a cost of $980,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

While GTA Online has other muscle cars available as well, BF Weevil Custom outperforms most of them when it comes to pure speed. Players should get it before the rumored Winter update of the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes