"Robin Reliant is way overdue": Fans discuss cars they want to see in next GTA Online update

A Redditor with the username Krushhz recently revealed the nine cars that they'd like to see in the next GTA Online update. They even shared images of cars from manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Acura, Mitsubishi, BMW, Mazda, and Ferrari.

Many Grand Theft Auto fans have responded to the post by naming cars that they'd personally like to see in the game soon.

A player with the username SmellyFishPie stated that their wish was to see the Reliant Robin, a three-wheeled small car, in the open world of Los Santos. According to them, the vehicle's debut is long overdue, and they are anticipating its arrival in the next update. They said:

"Robin Reliant is way overdue"

The Renault Megan RS 3, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and other cars that fans want to see in GTA Online’s next update

Many other fans also shared their car wishlists for the next GTA Online update.

An enthusiastic fan with the username Laval09 named several cars that they would like to see in the game. The list includes:

Honda Prelude (1990)

Honda Accord (1990)

Acura Integra (1990)

Honda CR-V (1990)

Mazda 3

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda RX-8

Subaru Legacy Wagon

Wagon version of Sultan

Vapid Uranus (Grand Theft Auto 4)

PMP600 (Grand Theft Auto 4)

BF cars (newer models)

Infinity G35/37

Ram 1500 TRX

New Cadillac Escalade

Ford Electric F-150

Another user, Theo-Matrix, wants to see the following cars in the next update:

Renault Megan RS 3

Renault Clio RS 3

Here are other vehicle suggestions that fans shared on the same Reddit thread:

While Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any details about the GTA Online winter update, they revealed that a new free vehicle will be coming to the game soon. The vehicle will be a reward for players’ progression in The Heists Challenge.

In a post on Twitter, Rockstar Games said:

“As a result…unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!



As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details. Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.

The tweet doesn’t clarify whether the vehicle will be a part of the rumored Winter DLC or a regular weekly update. However, fans can expect the developers to share more details about it soon.

The previous Criminal Enterprises update added 18 new vehicles to the game:

Conada

LM87

SM722

Vigero ZX

Weevil Custom

Torero XO

Corsita

Rhinehart

Greenwood

Brioso 300 Widebody

Sentinel Classic Widebody

10F Widebody

10F

Omnis e-GT

Ruiner ZZ-8

Draugur

Postlude

Kanjo SJ

Despite expectations for the winter update being high, leaks suggest that it will have less content than usual. Rockstar Games is expected to confirm and share official information about the update soon.

