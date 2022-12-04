"Robin Reliant is way overdue": Fans discuss cars they want to see in next GTA Online update

A Redditor with the username Krushhz recently revealed the nine cars that they'd like to see in the next GTA Online update. They even shared images of cars from manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Acura, Mitsubishi, BMW, Mazda, and Ferrari.
Many Grand Theft Auto fans have responded to the post by naming cars that they'd personally like to see in the game soon.
A player with the username SmellyFishPie stated that their wish was to see the Reliant Robin, a three-wheeled small car, in the open world of Los Santos. According to them, the vehicle's debut is long overdue, and they are anticipating its arrival in the next update. They said:
"Robin Reliant is way overdue"
The Renault Megan RS 3, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and other cars that fans want to see in GTA Online’s next update
Many other fans also shared their car wishlists for the next GTA Online update.
An enthusiastic fan with the username Laval09 named several cars that they would like to see in the game. The list includes:
- Honda Prelude (1990)
- Honda Accord (1990)
- Acura Integra (1990)
- Honda CR-V (1990)
- Mazda 3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Mazda RX-8
- Subaru Legacy Wagon
- Wagon version of Sultan
- Vapid Uranus (Grand Theft Auto 4)
- PMP600 (Grand Theft Auto 4)
- BF cars (newer models)
- Infinity G35/37
- Ram 1500 TRX
- New Cadillac Escalade
- Ford Electric F-150
Another user, Theo-Matrix, wants to see the following cars in the next update:
- Renault Megan RS 3
- Renault Clio RS 3
Here are other vehicle suggestions that fans shared on the same Reddit thread:
While Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any details about the GTA Online winter update, they revealed that a new free vehicle will be coming to the game soon. The vehicle will be a reward for players’ progression in The Heists Challenge.
In a post on Twitter, Rockstar Games said:
“As a result…unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online.”
The tweet doesn’t clarify whether the vehicle will be a part of the rumored Winter DLC or a regular weekly update. However, fans can expect the developers to share more details about it soon.
The previous Criminal Enterprises update added 18 new vehicles to the game:
- Conada
- LM87
- SM722
- Vigero ZX
- Weevil Custom
- Torero XO
- Corsita
- Rhinehart
- Greenwood
- Brioso 300 Widebody
- Sentinel Classic Widebody
- 10F Widebody
- 10F
- Omnis e-GT
- Ruiner ZZ-8
- Draugur
- Postlude
- Kanjo SJ
Despite expectations for the winter update being high, leaks suggest that it will have less content than usual. Rockstar Games is expected to confirm and share official information about the update soon.
