Rockstar removes GTA 5 iFruit app from Google Play and App Store

Rockstar might be planning something big as the GTA iFruit app is reportedly removed from both Google Play and the App Store. Taking to Twitter, famous insider Liam recently reported the removal of the iFruit app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Android Store.

The iFruit App is a companion application for Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5, available on various devices. The removal has not been officially acknowledged by Rockstar.

The application officially became a companion for the game on December 22, 2020. iFruit is an in-game brand of smartphones, which is a parody of the Apple iPhone

GTA 5 iFruit app may have come to an inevitable end, as per the reports

Liam ❄️ @billsyliamgta BREAKING: Rockstar Games has removed the iFruit app from the Apple App Store and Google Play. BREAKING: Rockstar Games has removed the iFruit app from the Apple App Store and Google Play. https://t.co/oCgKMRUJcZ

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar insider Liam shared that the iFruit application is no longer accessible on Google Play and the App Store. If players search for it in the stores, they can no longer find it. Even the direct URLs for the application are currently showing a “404” page.

One enthusiastic fan, AD, called it an:

“end of an era”

Various players have shown their thoughts on the recent situation of the application. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the iFruit app removal:

FriendlyAaron @FriendlyAaron1 @billsyliamgta I deleted it from my phone yesterday @billsyliamgta I deleted it from my phone yesterday

Mecha Sandvich @MechaSandvich @billsyliamgta Hope they add the custom license plate functionality into the game itself with the next update. @billsyliamgta Hope they add the custom license plate functionality into the game itself with the next update.

The app includes a lot of different features, such as:

Los Santos Customs

Chop The Dog mini-game

Application settings

Various web links

Before its removal, it was available on all of the below-mentioned platforms:

iOS

Android

Windows Phone

Windows 8/8.1/RT/10 (Microsoft Store link)

PlayStation Vita

Players should note that it hasn't been confirmed whether all platforms are affected by the removal. Rockstar also hasn’t confirmed anything at the time of writing this article. They recently shared a tweet mentioning the upcoming arrival of a brand-new vehicle in GTA Online.

Here’s what they stated as the reason for the free vehicle:

“Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!



As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details. Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.

It is safe to assume this news could be linked to the rumored Winter DLC. Many upcoming game features have already been leaked online, including a new character and a fast-travel taxi service. The game's PC version is rumored to get an E&E DLC pack.

The developers haven't confirmed any of these reports yet. However, fans can expect an official piece of information about it soon.

