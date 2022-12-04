Rockstar removes GTA 5 iFruit app from Google Play and App Store

Rockstar might be planning something big as the GTA iFruit app is reportedly removed from both Google Play and the App Store. Taking to Twitter, famous insider Liam recently reported the removal of the iFruit app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Android Store.
The iFruit App is a companion application for Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5, available on various devices. The removal has not been officially acknowledged by Rockstar.
The application officially became a companion for the game on December 22, 2020. iFruit is an in-game brand of smartphones, which is a parody of the Apple iPhone
GTA 5 iFruit app may have come to an inevitable end, as per the reports
As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar insider Liam shared that the iFruit application is no longer accessible on Google Play and the App Store. If players search for it in the stores, they can no longer find it. Even the direct URLs for the application are currently showing a “404” page.
One enthusiastic fan, AD, called it an:
“end of an era”
Various players have shown their thoughts on the recent situation of the application. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the iFruit app removal:
The app includes a lot of different features, such as:
- Los Santos Customs
- Chop The Dog mini-game
- Application settings
- Various web links
Before its removal, it was available on all of the below-mentioned platforms:
- iOS
- Android
- Windows Phone
- Windows 8/8.1/RT/10 (Microsoft Store link)
- PlayStation Vita
Players should note that it hasn't been confirmed whether all platforms are affected by the removal. Rockstar also hasn’t confirmed anything at the time of writing this article. They recently shared a tweet mentioning the upcoming arrival of a brand-new vehicle in GTA Online.
Here’s what they stated as the reason for the free vehicle:
“Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!”
It is safe to assume this news could be linked to the rumored Winter DLC. Many upcoming game features have already been leaked online, including a new character and a fast-travel taxi service. The game's PC version is rumored to get an E&E DLC pack.
The developers haven't confirmed any of these reports yet. However, fans can expect an official piece of information about it soon.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki