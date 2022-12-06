GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition reportedly releasing on Epic Games Store and Steam

Famous GTA insider Tez2 recently shared on Twitter that Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to release the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the Epic Games Store and Steam, as leaked after a recent update of the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The original trilogy was removed from these stores in preparation for the Definitive Edition, but the newer versions weren't made available after their release.

According to Tez2, the latest update of the Rockstar Games Launcher revealed that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will soon be available on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store. Several files confirming this fact were found, which is why Tez2 seems confident that the developers will go through with this plan soon. However, there has no official announcement yet.

The following three games were found in the files:

Grand Theft Auto 3 – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Another famous insider, Ben, tweeted that the launch will take place alongside an update for the trilogy. They emphasized that this new update could come from Rockstar Games themselves as the last update has already changed the codebase quite similar to theirs.

Raising anticipation, the insider said:

“We’ll see what happens soon, I guess.”

This is great news for many players who have access to Steam and the Epic Games Store but didn’t get the opportunity to try the definitive edition on its launch. While it is true that the launch was rough due to several bugs and glitches, some of which have been plaguing the game ever since, longtime fans of the franchise want to try it out purely out of adoration.

Also, as mentioned above, the upcoming release might coincide with a new update from Rockstar, which may improve the quality of all three games.

The timing of this news is quite interesting as Rockstar is also rumored to release a Winter DLC for the famous GTA Online this month. There have also been speculations about a mobile port of the trilogy's definitive edition coming out for Android and iOS in 2022-2023.

Players should take all the leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt as Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details yet. It will be interesting to see how the launch goes on the new stores nonetheless.

