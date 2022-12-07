Top 5 things coming to GTA Online in new winter update

GTA Online's new winter update has finally been announced by Rockstar Games. In a recent newswire post, the developers announced a big update for the game, which will implement some interesting features and major gameplay changes in the coming weeks.

The winter DLC 2022 is going to be a multi-part patch, and fans can expect loads of fresh content in the next couple of months. With that being said, let’s learn about five big things players can expect from the upcoming GTA Online new winter update 2022.

Top five things to be introduced as part of GTA Online Winter DLC (2022)

5) A new free vehicle

An image of the Declasse Tahoma Coupe from Rockstar's latest newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a two-seater civilian retro-style lowrider that has been announced by Rockstar as being added to GTA Online later this month. It is expected to be part of the winter DLC and appears to be inspired by the Chevrolet Monte Carlo (third generation).

According to the developers, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is going to be a reward for players' participation in The Heists Challenge last month. It is supposed to be free of cost for all gamers for a limited time. The developers also teased the car with a picture that suggests a lot of cool customization options will be available for it.

4) Ray-traced reflections

Reflections on the wet puddle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The developers have informed gamers that increased graphical fidelity will make its way to GTA Online soon through the addition of ray-traced reflections on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X systems. The new feature will increase the dynamic lighting and reflections in the game and will be available via the Fidelity Mode graphics settings as part of the new update.

3) High Deward Bonus

Rockstar will offer a High Demand Bonus for completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in a public session as part of the upcoming GTA Online winter update. This will enable players to earn more money while running the Vehicle Cargo business in the game.

The relevant Sell Missions were added to the game as part of the Import/Export update in 2016. They're part of the daily hustle for many players around the globe, and this new bonus will certainly make the tasks worth accomplishing. The rewards will be part of the Economy Updates for the winter patch 2022.

2) Permanent payout boost

Next on the list is the increased payout on Smuggler’s Sell Missions in GTA Online, which will be a permanent change. Rockstar has made it known that the upcoming winter update will increase the money made from completing these missions by three times. The developers might even offer a weekly boost that can be added on top of that from time to time in the future as well.

1) Debut of a new character

A picture showcasing "Dax" as an iFruit contact (Image via Rockstar Games)

(n the latest newswire, Rockstar mentioned a couple of things that players can expect from the game as part of the winter update 2022, including “some familiar faces.”

Dax is heavily rumored to be added to the online open world, and the developers fuelled this belief by sharing a new picture featuring him as an iFruit contact. What his role will be is unknown for now. However, it is expected that he will be introduced with a new type of business. The developers have also hinted at this by mentioning:

"... a new troupe of entrepreneurial misfits on a mission to expand the minds of the citizens of Los Santos, one trip at a time.”

There is a lot to look forward to as the developers have, again, promised to make various inclusions to enhance the gameplay. Fans can expect new vehicles, contact missions, world events, and more.

