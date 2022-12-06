GTA Online Nightclub guide for beginners in 2022

GTA Online has seen a lot of different properties introduced in it over the years, including fan-favorite Nightclub. It’s a business venture that has been added to the game since the After Hours update in 2018. Nightclubs are one of the best ways to earn passive income in the game, especially after the recent Criminal Enterprises update.

However, beginners could wonder how to get started with running a Nightclub in Los Santos. This article will share everything players need to know about the Nightclub business in GTA Online.

A beginners guide to successfully run a Nightclub in GTA Online (2022)

To get started with running a Nightclub business in GTA Online, they need to own a property for the same. There are a total of 10 great locations to set up a Nightclub, which players can purchase from Maze Bank Foreclosures' in-game website.

Here’s a complete list of Nightclub locations in the game, along with their respective prices:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

Strawberry - $1,525,000

LSIA - $1,135,000

Mission Row - $1,440,000

La Mesa - $1,500,000

Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

West Vinewood - $1,700,000

Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Once players purchase a suitable location of their choice and budget, they also get options to customize their interior:

Nightclub Style ($175,000 - $300,000)

Light Rig ($88,000 - $295,000)

Nightclub Name ($33,500)

Storage ($0 - $2,143,900)

Dancers ($213,500 - $255,000)

Dry Ice ($345,000)

Once done with everything, players need to complete a Setup mission to start the Nightclub business. Three basic missions will be provided to players one by one, which are as follows:

Setup: Staff – Players need to pick up three staff members at the request of Tony who asks them to drive his Schafter V12 for the task.

Players need to pick up three staff members at the request of Tony who asks them to drive his Schafter V12 for the task. Setup: Equipment – Players need to collect the necessary equipment which will be attached to a Festival Bus located in the Grand Senora Desert.

Players need to collect the necessary equipment which will be attached to a Festival Bus located in the Grand Senora Desert. Resident DJs – Players need to collect Solomun, and the first DJ needs to be recruited for the Nightclub.

Once they complete all three of the missions, their Nightclub will officially open for business in GTA Online. The property will become interactive and fully functional. A new “Nightclub Management” option will be added to players’ Interaction Menu, allowing players to:

Invite to Nightclub

Entry Cost

Dry Ice

Nightclub Access

DJ Booth Access

VIP Area Access

Office Access

Private Club

Dress Code

It will also feature the following things in the building:

Front Entry:

Exterior

Cashiers Desk

Security

Main Club Floor:

Bar

Dance floor

DJ Stage

Restrooms

Garage Entry:

Exterior

Nightclub Service Entrance

VIP Area:

Bar

VIP Lounge

Office

Elevator

Safe

Gun Locker

Bar

Bed

Wardrobe

To earn money from the business in GTA Online, players need to complete Nightclub Management missions in which they will be required to promote their business. They need to go to the office’s computer, log in, go to Nightclub Management, and select “Promote Club” to get started with it.

More popularity means more people coming in, which ultimately generates more passive income which will be delivered to the safe daily. Players need to do these promotional missions to maintain their popularity and get maximum revenue from it. They can easily earn $50,000 cash every day in the game with it. The safe can store a maximum amount of $250,000 at a time and players need to manually collect it to keep the cash flow intact.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added the ability to start Club Management by calling Tony directly. Two new missions have also been added to help players with running the business.

The best way to generate maximum revenue from the Nightclub is to keep its popularity high and participate in the Business Battle Freemode events whenever possible. The nightclub is truly the best investment for beginners in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

