Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers: Choso sacrifices himself to save Yuji as a fan-favorite character returns

Returning after the Golden Week break, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers released today devastated fans by showing Choso's fate and Sukuna's next challenger. The official English translation is set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 23/24.

In the previous chapter, a flashback revealed how Yuji learned Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT) and Simple Domain through Ui Ui’s Body-Swap Technique. Sukuna unleashed his Domain but failed to hold it afloat for a long time. After the Domain was banished, Sukuna conjured his “Divine Flames” with the command “Open”.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers and raw scans reveal details of Sukuna's divine flame as Aoi Todo returns

Expand Tweet

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 31.”

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers, the chapter begins with a flashback of Kamo and Choso teaching Yuji how to use Blood Manipulation. Kamo was a better teacher and taught Yuji the properties of Convergence. He also refuted Choso’s attempts to teach Yuji “Supernova”, claiming that the boy should focus on stopping the bleeding and stitching himself back together.

This left Choso disgruntled at being unable to teach his little brother anything. Yuji also revealed that after Kusakabe, Yuta Okkotsu was the second person with whom he switched bodies via Ui Ui’s technique during training. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers then describe the details of Sukuna’s “Divine Flame”.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 recap

Sukuna can use Divine Flames only after going through the complete incantation processes of both Dismantle and Cleave. In his current situation, the Flames do not have their usual power and speed, a problem which Sukuna solved with yet another Binding Vow. It is unclear if Divine Flames constitute a Domain, but Uraume mentions that it causes decompression and an increase in air pressure within its range, thus effectively killing every living thing within range.

Sukuna's Divine Flames (Image via MAPPA)

During his fight with Gojo, Sukuna had to constantly change the conditions of his Domain (Malevolent Shrine) to keep up, which reduced its effective range and was, in turn, insufficient to sustain Divine Flames. Therefore, Sukuna had to virtually seal Divine Flames during his battle with Gojo.

At present, before the flames can touch Yuji, Choso creates a barrier of Blood to protect the boy, sacrificing himself in the process. The two brothers are transported to the imaginary dinner world of Choso’s vision from Shibuya, where Choso apologizes to Yuji for not being a good teacher.

He compliments Yuji for learning complicated Techniques so fast, which Yuji credits to him having been possessed by Sukuna. Choso says that younger brothers are allowed to surpass older brothers. He remembers Yuki, to whom he plans to apologize, and Eso and Kechizu, who seemingly welcome him to the afterlife. Choso finally departs as he and Yuji thank each other for being brothers and for being there in their time of need.

Yuji starts to give up as Divine Flames consume everything around him. His belief that he was simply a cog in the machine crumbles along with his resolve to avenge Choso’s sacrifice. As Sukuna advances towards a hopeless Yuji, Aoi Todo enters the battlefield.

Todo saves Yuji in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers reveal via flashback that Todo and Mei Mei planned to get people out of Sukuna’s Domain by exchanging them with Mei Mei’s crows via Todo’s Boogie Woogie. This required Todo to expand the range of his Cursed technique, which was difficult for him after losing his hand. However, he still claimed to feel the “heartbeat” of his technique.

Also read: Did Aoi Todo lose his Cursed Technique?

Todo and Mei Mei did not let Yuji know of this plan. They feared that Sukuna’s occupation of Yuji had left a connection between the two, which would alert the King of Curses of their plan. However, Yuji and Choso were at the center of Sukuna’s Domain and thus outside of Todo’s range, so he could not move them out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers return to the present as Todo informs Yuji of their allies’ safety instead of explaining his and Mei Mei’s plans. Yuji trusts Todo’s words and steels his resolve. Yuji and Todo charge at Sukuna, who finds it difficult to access his Cursed Technique after his Domain Expansion.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 release date and time

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers, there will be no break next week.

Related Links: