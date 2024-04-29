What is the Body-Swap technique in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 has recently revealed Ui Ui's Body-Swap technique, with its usage already being shown in chapter 222 through the characters of Yuji and Kusakabe without any real context. For a long time, fans theorized that was Yuji's Cursed Technique and that was the way he managed to get stronger, and while they did get the second part right, the first one has a lot more to explain.

However, it was revealed in this Jujutsu Kaisen chapter that the ability to switch bodies is part of Ui Ui's Cursed Technique, which most fans assume was just about teleportation.

Therefore, this opened a universe of possibilities for the sorcerers before their battle with Ryomen Sukuna and also made Ui Ui an even more valuable element in this conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how the Body-Swap technique works in Jujutsu Kaisen

Before the revelations in chapter 258, it was mostly assumed that Ui Ui's Cursed Technique was focused on just teleporting from one place to another.

However, author Gege Akutami showed in the most recent chapter that Mei Mei's younger brother can also switch people's souls, thus leading to the body-swap that most people are familiar with.

The first time this ability was shown in the story was in chapter 222, when it was shown that Yuji and Kusakabe were training and had switched bodies. There was no explanation at the time and most people were left wondering how they managed to do that, to the point that a lot of fans theorized that Yuji's Cursed Technique had something to do with body-swap.

Now, in chapter 258, it was confirmed that Ui Ui was the one who did it and he was actually in the room with Yuji and Kusakabe in chapter 222 when they were training, so it doesn't feel like Akutami added this at the eleventh hour.

Furthermore, this is how Yuji managed to learn a lot of new techniques since he switched bodies with Kusakabe, who has very good fundamentals when it comes to handling Simple Domain and probably learned the Reverse Cursed Technique from someone else.

The importance of Ui Ui in the story

Mei Mei and Ui Ui in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Ui Ui, despite having a very minor role throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, is a very controversial figure in the fandom because of his relationship with his older sister, Mei Mei. Author Gege Akutami had these two characters engaging in what seemed to be inc*st during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc, which soiled a lot of people's perception of Mei Mei and Ui Ui, especially after the anime adaptation.

While Ui Ui is certainly a victim of grooming by his older sister and, him being a kid, has no real responsibility in this situation, he is still perceived as a reminder of that scene by the fandom.

It seems that, in a way, Akutami wanted to give Ui Ui something else as a character since his teleportation technique has been very useful against Sukuna, taking the wounded sorcerers from the battlefield so they can heal.

Now that it was confirmed that he can body-swap, that also proved to be essential for Yuji's development as a sorcerer, even if it happened offscreen. That gives a somewhat significant contribution to Ui Ui in the final battle, despite his character not amounting to much beyond a controversial scene.

Final thoughts

This is part of Ui Ui's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen, which proved to be monumental for Yuji's growth as a sorcerer. It was recently revealed in chapter 258 of the manga, although it was originally introduced without much context in chapter 222.

