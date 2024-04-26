Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 hints Yuji might have swapped bodies with Gojo during his training

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 has been recently leaked and showed the full extent of Ryomen Sukuna's abilities. It also had a pivotal flashback, which fleshed out the training the sorcerers went through for a month before this battle. This flashback confirmed how Yuji Itadori and Kusakabe managed to switch bodies, as shown during a scene in chapter 222, thanks to Ui Ui's Cursed Technique.

It was explained throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers that Yuji, by switching bodies, could have an easier time learning certain abilities and techniques, which is why he swapped with Kusakabe to learn Simple Domain and more fundamentals regarding the use of Cursed Energy.

However, it was also revealed that he could have swapped bodies with one more person within that timeframe to learn other things, which has led to fans assuming he could have switched bodies with Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 and the series as a whole. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 hints at the possibility of Yuji and Gojo switching bodies

One of the most important parts of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 was the flashbacks that focused on fleshing out the characters' training during the month between Satoru Gojo's return and their current battle with Ryomen Sukuna. This chapter revealed that Yuji and Kusakabe switched bodies, as shown in chapter 222 of the manga, thanks to Ui Ui, Mei Mei's younger brother, who possesses that ability as part of his Cursed Technique.

Kusakabe swapped bodies with Yuji so it would be easier for the latter to learn Simple Domain and better fundamentals of Cursed Technique use. However, considering that the flashback also explained that he could have switched with one more person, some fans think that it could have been Satoru Gojo. It makes sense considering Gojo's innate talent for Cursed Energy Manipulation and understanding, although this theory also has some major issues.

For example, most of Satoru's best abilities, such as his Infinity and the Six Eyes, are intrinsic to his body as a member of the Gojo clan, so it is not likely that Yuji could have taken anything major from him.

If it was to master Blood Manipulation because of his Cursed Womb heritage, he could have swapped bodies with Choso or Noritoshi Kamo. Additionally, if it was for learning the Reverse Cursed Technique, he could have picked Ioiro Shoko since she is a specialist in that department.

The consequences of this training

Sukuna and Yuji in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers were instrumental in explaining how Yuji Itadori got significantly stronger during that month of training, now being able to use Blood Manipulation, Reverse Cursed Technique, and Simple Domain. It is a considerable amount of development for Yuji as a sorcerer in just one month, but author Gege Akutami made said development offscreen, which was a point of contention to fans.

However, this recent development was very important in fleshing out Yuji's new abilities and Ui Ui was also very relevant in terms of helping other sorcerers to get stronger. The reason why Yuji and Kusakabe swapped bodies had been in people's minds for more than 30 chapters, so it was also a welcomed revelation.

Final thoughts

There is the possibility that Yuji swapped bodies with Gojo, according to what was established in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers. However, considering how intrinsic Gojo's abilities are to his genetics, it is difficult to assume that Yuji could have learned anything meaningful.

