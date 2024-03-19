Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week over, the release week for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is finally at hand, bringing with it the start of the series’ spoiler process for the upcoming release. While fans are unsure of what to expect from the coming issue, many are hoping that series author and illustrator Gege Akutami does go through with having Atsuya Kusakabe fight Ryomen Sukuna.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 aren’t available at the time of this article’s writing, and likely won’t be for another few days given recent adjustments to the leaks process. Thankfully, they should come out sometime this week, and be as reliable as they’ve historically proven with prior issues.

However, there are some aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 which fans can count on being present in Shueisha’s official release, even without the help of spoilers. Likewise, fans can expect to get what they’ve been asking for from Akutami, and actually see Kusakabe versus Sukuna (even if only for a brief few moments).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 set to give fans Kusakabe vs Sukuna, but end it as quickly as the fight began

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 will most likely open up with a continued focus on Kusakabe’s internal dialogue with himself, seeing him further question whether he should fight or just run. However, he’ll likely choose to fight in the end, jumping down to Sukuna and preparing himself for the coming battle.

The two will likely share some words first, with Sukuna likely to point out how Kusakabe has no chance of surviving this fight, let alone actually killing Sukuna in the process. Kusakabe will likely agree with him here, but add that he has to fight anyway since everyone else is giving it their all but him.

This will likely start the two’s fight, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 either implicitly or explicitly establishing that Sukuna is “playing with his food” to see what Kusakabe can do. This will likely set up a potentially fatal attack from Sukuna for Kusakabe, who will accept his death as he sees it coming. However, this is almost certainly where Yuji Itadori and Choso will reappear, saving Kusakabe and continuing their fight against Sukuna.

Expand Tweet

Focus will likely stick with Kusakabe briefly here, showing him recovering from nearly dying while Yuji and Choso continue to fight Sukuna. This is also likely to set up some introspection from Kusakabe, where he’ll admit to not even having tried his best in his skirmish with Sukuna due to accepting his defeat as a foregone conclusion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 should see him try to make up for this by resolving himself to truly fight with all his power, showing fans a side of the character they haven’t seen before. This will also likely lead into the reveal of why Satoru Gojo and the other Grade 1 sorcerers once called Kusakabe the strongest amongst the Grade 1 ranks.

From here, the final pages should first shift to Yuji and Choso, showing them to be standing their ground for now but on the precipice of being overwhelmed. Just as this happens, Kusakabe should reappear and land a devastating hit on Sukuna, ending the issue and setting up an exciting three-on-one fight for subsequent releases.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 official release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen's infamous Miwa moment could be the set up to Kusakabe's victory against Sukuna