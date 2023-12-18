Jujutsu Kaisen: Everything we know about Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique

Despite being the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen and an excellent hand-to-hand fighter, one thing Yuji Itadori lacks is a Cursed Technique. While his inexperience as a Jujutsu sorcerer should be taken into account, his lack of a Domain or any significant abilities has put him at a major disadvantage against several powerful opponents, as seen throughout the series.

For years, fans have been begging series creator Gege Akutami to give Yuji some sort of power-up that allows him to go toe-to-toe against opponents like Ryomen Sukuna or Kenjaku.

Although there have been no such developments in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga till now, the recent chapters seem to hint towards Yuji possibly getting a major advantage in his battle against The King of Curses in the form of a newly acquired Cursed Technique.

Does Yuji Itadori have a Cursed Technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

From the beginning of the series, Yuji Itadori has been shown to rely solely on his incredible physical prowess and hand-to-hand combat skills, combined with his Cursed Energy. However, his lack of a Cursed Technique made him stand out from the rest of the characters, as he was put at a significant disadvantage against his enemies multiple times in the story.

While training him, Satoru Gojo once told Yuji that sharing his body with The King of Curses might lead to him one-day gaining Sukuna's Cursed Techniques for himself. Although that hasn't happened as of yet in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji seems to have gotten some sort of power-up that allowed him to go toe-to-toe with Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Yuji is currently fighting Sukuna alongside Hiromi Higuruma in the manga. During the fight, he was seen landing blows on The King of Curses, which the latter blocked effortlessly.

However, he was visibly stunned at the attack as it sent shockwaves through his body. It hinted at Yuji gaining a possible power-up in the form of one of the strongest and most versatile Cursed Techniques in the story.

In a flashback scene in chapter 244 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the Jujutsu sorcerers were seen strategizing about their imminent battle with Sukuna.

During their conversation, Noritoshi Kamo opted out of the upcoming fight, stating that he intended to take care of his family and flee with them overseas. While the other sorcerers did not seem to mind, Yuji thanked Noritoshi for teaching him some valuable things since Choso was a bad teacher.

While it wasn't specified as to what exactly Noritoshi taught Yuji, it might have been the Blood Manipulation Technique, which is the staple of the Kamo clan.

Since both Choso and Noritoshi are adept users of the technique, it's not far-fetched to theorize that they might have tried to teach it to Yuji as well. It should be mentioned that all three of them are technically half-brothers due to being sons of Kenjaku.

Furthermore, Yuji certainly has some sort of plan in his mind, as he opted to go out with Higuruma to face Sukuna after Hajime Kashimo. So far in the story, Yuji has proved to be an excellent and tactful fighter. With Gojo out of the picture, it's hard to imagine Yuji jumping out to face Sukuna without a plan in mind.

In his recent appearances in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji's arms seem to have undergone a certain change. His arms were seen with claws as well as fin-like structures extending from the base of his hands to his elbow. Fans are speculating that this change could hint at a newly acquired power, even though no explanations have been given for it.

Final thoughts

It remains to be seen what Gege Akutami has in mind for Yuji. However, it can be said with absolute certainty that Yuji is bound to receive some sort of a Cursed Technique or Domain that would enable him to fight The King of Curses on equal footing.

Since Yuji doesn't have any significant abilities, he has spent most of his time in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga getting overpowered by his opponents. His ongoing fight against Sukuna might finally be the place where he gets to truly showcase his strength and receive a much-needed power-up.