Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 reveals Yuji's inherited Cursed Technique

Following Kenjaku's apparent death in the previous chapter, raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 have already surfaced online. In this chapter, the narrative finally shifts back to Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma's battle against Ryomen Sukuna, with a possible tease at Itadori's Cursed Technique.

At the end of chapter 238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Itadori and Higuruma jump straight into the battlefield to fight Sukuna. However, in the past few weeks, the narrative had shifted to Takaba's bizarre fight with Kenjaku, which left fans theorizing about Itadori possibly getting a new ability to aid him in his fight with Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 subtly hints at Yuji Itadori's inherited Cursed Technique as showdown with Sukuna begins

In the now available raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244, fans finally see Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma battle against Ryomen Sukuna. The much-anticipated chapter opens with Itadori and Higuruma looking down at Sukuna while entering the battlefield of Shinjuku.

For the most part, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 focuses on a flashback of the heroes strategizing for their eventual fight against Sukuna and Kenjaku in the event of Satoru Gojo's death. Kusakabe starts by going over their plan of having Yuta Okkotsu deal the finishing blow on Kenjaku after his fight with Takaba.

The first part of this chapter acts as more of a breather for the fanbase, as it mostly focuses on the characters interacting and strategizing. At one point, Noritoshi Kamo proclaims that he is dropping out of the fight as he wants to look after his family. Following this, Itadori thanks Kamo for teaching him many things because Choso is apparently a bad teacher.

Although it might be vague, Itadori's claim that Kamo taught him many things could hint at the former's new-found ability. According to some speculations, this ability might be none other than Blood Manipulation, which is a staple of the Kamo clan and is used by both Choso and Noritoshi.

Since Itadori claimed that Choso was a bad teacher, Noritoshi may have instead shown him how to use Blood Manipulation in the months leading up to the fated showdown at Shinjuku. While it's undeniable that Itadori has gotten significantly stronger than before, fans never got to see him develop any special skills that can give him an advantage against Sukuna.

However, during their fight at Shinjuku, a specific moment stands out. When Itadori engages Sukuna in hand-to-hand combat, Sukuna effortlessly defends against the attacks. However, the attack seemed to surprise him for some reason, as he stood visibly confused before Higuruma opened his domain.

This particular moment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 could hint at a possible power-up for Itadori. While it might as well be his ability to damage his opponent's soul directly, the way that Sukuna was visibly surprised at the attack seems to suggest otherwise.

Considering that he has likely received training from Noritoshi Kamo, Itadori may have learned to use blood manipulation effectively. This could be a significant advantage for Itadori in his fight against Sukuna, seeing how the said Cursed Technique is considered among the strongest and most versatile techniques in the story.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 focuses on the heroes' plan to take Sukuna down, with a subtle hint at Itadori's potential power-up. The chapter ended with Higuruma using his Domain on Sukuna, which kicked off the third trial of the latter's actions in Shibuya.

It's to be noted that there is a break between the chapters next week. Fans will have to wait to see the continuation of Sukuna's trial, which could very likely be the key to his defeat.

