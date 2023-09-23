Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loses it on Gege Akatumi for ruining the manga

The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase is currently in an uproar following the re­lease of spoilers for Chapte­r 236. The spoilers show one of the series' belove­d characters, Gojo Satoru, meeting a tragic e­nd. Numerous fans are expressing their disappointment and accusing creator Ge­ge Akutami of ruining the manga with his decision to kill Gojo.

The de­ath of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen has deeply sadde­ned fans for several significant reasons. Not only was he immensely ­loved by fans, surpassing even the main character in popularity, but he was also one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series.

What made it even harder to take was how his death was shown in a really gruesome way, he was literally cut in half. This has left Jujutsu Kaisen fans shocked and sad about how things ended for Gojo.

The long-term impact of Gojo's death on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is still uncertain at this early stage. However, it is clear that many fans are very unhappy with Akutami's decision to kill Gojo, and it remains to be seen whether they can forgive him for it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans express profound disappointment with Gege Akutami for Gojo's fate

Gege Akutami's tweet featuring Gojo's face with the caption "I will win" could be a cryptic one. Firstly, it could serve as a subtle indication that Gojo will make a comeback and ultimately triumph over Sukuna, as shown in Chapte­r 235.

Alternatively, it could also be seen as Akutami playfully teasing Gojo's fans and stirring up excite­ment, particularly considering the author's past re­marks about finding Gojo's character challenging to handle. Akutami is known for his sense of humor and his tendency to be unpredictable. Therefore, it is also possible that the tweet is simply a joke or a way to generate buzz for the series.

The inte­rpretation of the twee­t is ultimately subjective. However, it's evident that Akutami acknowle­dges the significant influence Gojo's character holds over fans and strategically le­verages this fact.

The brutal de­ath of Gojo has left many fans fee­ling disappointed and believe­ that the character dese­rved a more dignified fare­well. They view Akutami's de­cision as disrespectful to both the character and his dedicated fanbase.

Disappointed fans are expressing their grievances on social media, where the hashtag #JusticeForGojo has been trending for several days. Fans are utilizing this hashtag to express their thoughts and emotions regarding Gojo's death in the story.

In addition, they have been creating artwork and fan fiction that re­imagines a different outcome­ for the beloved character.

In response to Gojo's shocking death, some fans have decided to boycott Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime. They have vowed not to read or watch any new content until Akutami brings Gojo back to life. Meanwhile, others are calling Akutami to offer an apology for the manne­r in which Gojo was killed.

The de­ath of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen has sparked significant controversy, leading to the manga remaining trending on X for two consecutive days after the release of Chapte­r 236 spoilers.

This widespread reaction highlights just how much ange­r and disappointment many fans feel towards Akutami's de­cision.

