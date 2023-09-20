"GEGE WHEN I CATCH YOU": Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen has the fandom cursing out creator Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers just came around, and it has sent the fanbase into a frenzy over the demise of their favorite character, Satoru Gojo. The Gojo vs. Sukuna fight and their status as the strongest have been a point for debate ever since their introduction in the initial chapters of the manga. Chapter 236 has united a huge part of the fandom on a hate rant against Gege Akutami.

Fans expected to see the conclusion since the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight started in chapter 223 and somewhat concluded in chapter 235. Unfortunately, Gege Akutami dealt the final and unexpected blow to the fanbase, similar to what Sukuna did to Gojo. The chapter mainly highlighted Gojo's demise and Kashimo's arrival to fight Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 unites the fandom against Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers just dropped, and fans on X (formerly Twitter) have gone into a frenzy. Now, due to Gojo's death and Sukuna's victory, many fans have taken to threatening and hating Gege Akutami. Many have started cursing Gege while also mentioning that the only reason behind Gojo's defeat is Gege Akutami's personal hatred towards Gojo.

It can be noted that although cursing the mangakas for certain plot points is rather normal nowadays, similar situations happened after the ending of Attack on Titan, Naruto, and many other series. But there have been cases of manga authors contemplating ending their mangas due to the hate and backlash they receive.

The finale of the fight was supposed to be Gojo's victory, as shown in chapter 235. Chapter 236 starts off with Geto greeting Gojo with a "Yo," much to Gojo's surprise, and remarking that this is awful. The next panel then cuts to their conversation with Gojo, saying he told his students,

"When you die, you are alone."

Gojo then says he hopes his meeting with Geto here is just an imagination, confirming that this was not a flashback. Geto replies with an indifferent "Who cares?" Gojo then tries to bring up his father, but later, he drops the topic, saying that he left Shoko to handle all that.

Geto then asks how Sukuna was. Gojo answers that Sukuna was damn strong even though he didn't go all in during their fight. Gojo then shows a moment of doubt, saying that he isn't sure whether he could've defeated Sukuna even if he didn't have Megumi's cursed technique.

Gojo then says he felt sorry for Sukuna because he didn't even need to go all out, making Geto somewhat jealous. This panel also outraged many fans because Gege Akutami established Gojo and Sukuna to be on equal footing. Many fans have claimed that Gege Akutami's decision to make Gojo lose came after the hugely positive response he got after chapter 235.

The next panel confirms Gojo's death, with Gojo saying he's glad that what killed him was someone stronger than him instead of time or disease. Many fans, especially Gojo fans, have taken this statement to their hearts.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 then shows Gojo cut in half with his upper half lying on the floor lifeless. The chapter then cuts to Sukuna explaining Mahoraga's adaptation while making remarks that he expected Mahoraga to be able to pass through Gojo's infinity.

Fans were left in anguish after Gojo's confirmed death. Many started cursing Gege for his constant baiting with Gojo's survival. Some have started saying that they'll stop reading the manga altogether.

Sukuna then looks at Gojo's lifeless body and says:

"Infinity doesn't matter if the entire world can be cut"

The next panel of chapter 236 sees Sukuna bidding farewell to Gojo, saying that he'll never forget about him. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 then ends with Kashimo making his way to Sukuna without an ounce of sorrow for Gojo's death.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 ended the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight with Gojo's demise and Kashimo's arrival to fight Sukuna. Although this Jujutsu Kaisen chapter confirms Gojo's death, it is still possible that it isn't over, and he gets revived or somewhat preserved via RCT since his head is still attached to his body.

Although it is normal for manga fandoms to band together against the mangaka for their decisions regarding the manga, like what happened in the Attack on Titan fandom, it should still be noted that sending the author death threats over a story is not something that fans should do.

