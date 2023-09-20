Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo sees Geto in his vision as the biggest death in the series occurs

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 was expected to begin a new arc entirely after Gojo’s victory over Sukuna in the previous chapter. however, the Spoilers released recently brought out something completely different. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 41.

In the previous chapter, Gojo used Black Flash to replenish his Cursed Energy Reserve and heal himself. He then shot a Reversal: Red which collided with the pre-existing Lapse: Blue to make Hollow Purple. The attack took out Mahoraga and heavily injured Sukuna, crowning Gojo the champion of the fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers show Gojo meeting his loved ones before his death

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 began with Gojo in a illusion/vision of sorts where he meets Geto again. Geto greets him with a signature “Yo,” which puts Gojo off. Gojo laments that while he told his students that a Jujutsu Sorcerer dies alone, in the end it isn’t true.

He tells Geto that his death will have consequences in terms of Gojo’s father, but he left the sorting out of that matter to Shoko. Geto asks about his fight with Sukuna, to which Gojo replies that the King of Curses was strong. He thinks Sukuna might have won even if he didn’t have Megumi’s Cursed technique, and he didn’t even use his full strength.

Gojo regrets that while he gave his all in this fight against Sukuna, the King of Curses held back and couldn’t enjoy the fight as well as him. Gojo then tells Geto that he wishes his friend was there to cheer him on alongside his students. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 then shows Nanami, who reminds Geto that he once talked about living everything to Gojo.

It’s not because Gojo sees the Jujutsu Society as something to protect, but because he gets such immense pleasure from fighting. Gojo is glad that he was killed by someone stronger than him and did not have to succumb to disease. Nanami mocks him for talking like a Samurai general, and Haibara, who appears alongside Nanami, chides him for it.

Nanami says that while he doesn’t support how Gojo died, he still feels sympathy for him. When Gojo asks him how it was for him, Nanami remembers that Mei Mei once told him to “go north” to discover a new side of himself, and to “go south” to remain true to himself. Nanami chose south, and he thanks Haibara for being there for him.

Gojo then bids farewell to Geto, Yaga, Nanami, Haibara, Riko, and Kuroi. It is revealed that the entire conversation was taking place inside an airport waiting room, presumably Okinawa. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 then cuts to Shinjuku, where Gojo’s body is seen lying prone on the concrete, presumably dead.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 release details here.

