Is Gojo vs. Sukuna going to be the final fight of Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Following the latest official release for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans are incredibly excited to see the plot go through its final stages. With the ending parameters for the Culling Game in place and Satoru Gojo having been freed, there’s not a lot left for the series to address before it comes to an end.

Likewise, the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 saw Gojo challenge Sukuna - currently inhabiting Megumi Fushiguro’s body - to a battle on December 24, 2018. With the final battle date for these two set, fans are excited as the apparent ending of the series is now on the horizon.

However, a major question fans have is whether or not Gojo and Sukuna’s final battle will be the overall final battle of the series. Follow along as this article fully explores whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen’s final fight will also be one of its most highly anticipated.

Gojo vs. Sukuna likely to be one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s final fights, but not final fight overall

Amala Barb 𓃬⁷ @barbieamala Ngl I am very excited for gojo versus sukuna even though it’s happening with megumis body Ngl I am very excited for gojo versus sukuna even though it’s happening with megumis body https://t.co/5Qe5nU1aaB

With Gojo versus Sukuna set for December 24, 2018 in-series, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are suspecting this to be the rough in-world ending date of the series. Likewise, this would imply Gojo and Sukuna’s fight to be one of the last fights in the series, if not the last fight overall.

While it would certainly be an incredibly fitting final fight, it seems unlikely based on a few key pieces of evidence, some of them given and some of them presumed.

One given comes from Akutami’s own comments regarding how the series will end. At Jump Festa ‘21, Akutami claimed that among Gojo and the first years, either one of them or all but one of them would die by the series’ end.

Honored Chocolate @Frunzo4000 Satoru Gojo i love you bro but i'm so sketchy about you're status at the peak sorcerer. Is there any other abilities and techniques that you haven't shown that may put you in an equal footing with Ryomen Sukuna. (I love saying his full name.) Is there something other than Hollow? Satoru Gojo i love you bro but i'm so sketchy about you're status at the peak sorcerer. Is there any other abilities and techniques that you haven't shown that may put you in an equal footing with Ryomen Sukuna. (I love saying his full name.) Is there something other than Hollow?

While a lot could’ve changed in terms of Akutami’s creative goals and process since these comments were made, they likely still ring true.

Bearing this in mind, the most swinging factor in the series becomes Nobara Kugisaki’s status. As of this article’s writing, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm whether or not Kugisaki survived the injuries she suffered during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Toast @I0nEvenKn0 @Edward6991 @Frunzo4000 I’m expecting Sukuna to be a tier or two above Gojo and the final fight versus him will be a group fight all versus Sukuna @Edward6991 @Frunzo4000 I’m expecting Sukuna to be a tier or two above Gojo and the final fight versus him will be a group fight all versus Sukuna

If it’s revealed that she survived, this doesn’t necessarily swing the probability of Gojo versus Sukuna being the series’ final fight one way or another. However, if she’s confirmed to be dead, the likelihood of this being the series’ final fight swings up tremendously. Since Gojo would essentially be fighting Megumi and Kugisaki would be dead, either outcome can be achieved with this one final fight.

If Akutami wants Jujutsu Kaisen to end with only one of the aforementioned four dying, Kugisaki already dead means Gojo can fight Sukuna out of Megumi’s body. This saves Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Yuji Itadori. Alternatively, Gojo and Sukuna (and likewise, Megumi) could kill each other, leaving Yuji as the only survivor of the four.

That being said, it’s likely that Gojo versus Sukuna will not be the series’ final fight. It doesn’t necessarily make sense for Gojo to fight Kenjaku before Sukuna, especially with the latter two seemingly under some kind of Binding Vow. Similarly, Akutami’s reputation for cruelty lends one to believe that only one survivor will live.

With Yuji likely set to finish the job against Kenjaku if he’s the only survivor, this would almost certainly take place after Gojo versus Sukuna.

