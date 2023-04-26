One Piece Chapter 1082 (Full Summary): Sabo confirmed to be alive as Yonko Buggy makes his goals clear

One Piece Chapter 1082’s alleged full summary spoilers were released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, bringing with them an exciting confirmation of life as well as some important world updates. While fans are seemingly disappointed that the series’ focus still hasn’t returned to Egghead, it seems as though such a return is imminent in the coming issues.

Most noticeably, One Piece Chapter 1082 gives some significant updates on the Cross Guild, also showing them to be somewhat popular with general citizens of the series’ world. Similarly, fans are given a brief inside look at Marine reactions to Cross Guild bounties and the Marine deaths they cause.

One Piece Chapter 1082 gives an exciting confirmation of life as even more world updates are given

Full summary spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1082’s alleged full summary spoilers claim the issue begins with a newspaper headline that claims Captain T-Bone has been killed. Apparently, a citizen who wanted to collect on his Cross Guild bounty is responsible for his death. The issue then cuts to Marine headquarters, where Sengoku and Tsuru are discussing this news and the Cross Guild’s rising threat in general.

Hina then arrives and speaks with them, prompting Sengoku to ask her where Garp is. She tells them that Garp left a few days ago to save Koby, with SWORD and Kujaku also accompanying him. Sengoku and Tsuru scream out in disbelief as the issue shifts perspectives to Karai Bari Island, the location of the Cross Guild’s base.

One Piece Chapter 1082 sees Buggy sending money to the family of the man who killed T-Bone. However, the exact value of T-Bone’s bounty is not revealed in this scene. What is revealed is that the civilian who killed T-Bone is set to join the Cross Guild, with Buggy promising to protect him from the Marines.

T-Bone as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The issue then shows that the Cross Guild’s ship has been built, hilariously using Buggy as its figurehead. The rest of the ship has a clown theme as well, but it doesn’t have a name yet. Crocodile and Mihawk begin beating Buggy up when they see the ship, with Buggy’s original crewmates hilariously doing nothing to help.

One Piece Chapter 1082 sees the two true leaders of the Cross Guild ask why they have to ride on that ship, with Crocodile then explaining his Utopia plan. He wants to use the Cross Guild to build a military nation called “Utopia” that won’t be threatened by any force. Mihawk gives Crocodile some advice, saying that they need to amass more power before being so ambitious.

Buggy, however, says he’s against Crocodile’s plan, saying it’s not what real pirates do. This starts a flashback focused on Shanks and Buggy, taking place 24 years ago in Loguetown on the day of Gol D. Roger’s execution. It’s actually a continuation of the flashback panel of the two that was shown during Whitebeard and Shanks’ conversation in Chapter 434.

One Piece Chapter 1082 sees Buggy, in the past, ask Shanks if they were going for the One Piece together. Shanks says he wanted to go before Roger’s death but has since changed his mind and decided not to go to Laugh Tale “in that moment.” He tells Buggy not to worry, saying he’ll keep being a pirate and imploring him to work under him.

As previously seen, Buggy responds to this by calling Shanks an idiot and saying he won’t work under him. It’s revealed that the former was angry as he was hoping Shanks would take after Roger and become the next Pirate King. Since Buggy knew he was no match for Shanks, he secretly abandoned his own ambitions to find the One Piece and become the next Pirate King.

One Piece Chapter 1082 sees Buggy tell Shanks he won’t forgive him for “losing his treasure map,” a reference to their time on Roger’s ship together, before running away. Back in the present, Buggy is discussing Shanks’ latest moves with Mihawk and Crocodile, sharing that he’s angry because Shanks chose to do this now. He adds that Shanks’ moves fire him up.

Buggy then shares that even if it’s because of luck and accidents, he’s a Yonko now, just like Shanks is. With them being equals again, Buggy decrees that he wants to become the Pirate King too, tearfully shouting this out. Hilariously, Crocodile takes this as a cue to beat Buggy up again, calling him delusional while reminding him that piracy is a business, and Buggy has zero plans or preparations.

One Piece Chapter 1082 sees Mihawk question Buggy’s expectation of the Guild to fight people like Shanks, Blackbeard, and Luffy just on Buggy’s orders. However, Buggy responds that they don’t need to defeat them all since this is a battle of treasure. He says that what they need to do is take the treasure first while reaching for a nearby microphone.

Before Crocodile can stop him, Buggy takes the microphone and talks to the Cross Guild members, asking them if they’re satisfied with their current lives. He also asks them if they remember why they went out to sea in the first place, proclaiming that they’ll go take the One Piece for themselves.

The members of the Cross Guild cheer on Buggy, while Crocodile and Mihawk are shown to be shocked and furious at their clown partner. One Piece Chapter 1082 then cuts to the Kamabakka Queendom, where the Revolutionary Army’s base is. Apparently, there’s a commotion because someone has arrived, revealed to be Sabo, returning safely.

It’s revealed that he wasn’t actually in the Lulusia Kingdom when Im-sama destroyed the island. Instead, he was on a ship taking some Lulusia citizens who wanted to join the Revolutionary Army to the Queendom. Sabo then joins Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov in the meeting room, saying he’ll tell them the entire truth about what happened at Mariejois during the Reverie as the issue ends.

