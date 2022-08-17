One Piece: 8 places that should be visited in the final saga (spoilers)

One Piece will be entering its final saga, but it would be nice for the series to stop at a few destinations before it ends.

One Piece is a vast open world with so many secrets. More than a few locations have been hyped up for several years now. Perhaps the final saga will shed some light on them in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers from the Wano arc. It is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Lodestar, Laugh Tale, and 6 other One Piece locations that need to be visited in the final saga

1) Lodestar Island

For those unfamiliar with the term "lodestar," it refers to a guiding star that ships use in their travels. In other words, it points ships in the right direction.

According to One Piece lore, Lodestar was Gol D. Roger's last stop before reaching Laugh Tale. The island is also the endpoint of the Log Pose. Once somebody arrives here, the needles will spin out of control.

Based on what Inuarashi said back in Zou, pirate crews that find the island will know the truth about the Poneglyphs. The Straw Hats might have to pay a visit if they want to continue their journey.

2) Hachinosu

There is something very significant about this strange island. Hachinosu is the birthplace of the legendary Rocks Pirates. This is also where the Davy Back Fight first originated.

The island is recognizable right off the bat, thanks to a giant skull rock formation. This is where the Blackbeard Pirates currently reside.

The Straw Hats don't even have to step foot in Hachinosu. It could instead be the setting for the highly anticipated Rocks flashback.

3) New Marineford

Whitebeard completely destroyed the old Marineford right before the One Piece timeskip. Since then, new Fleet Admiral Sakazuki has moved the Marine headquarters. He relocated it from Paradise into the New World. By doing so, he wanted to make a statement to every pirate in the region.

The One Piece story will likely showcase this area more often since this is where the strongest Marines currently reside.

At some point, the organization will have to engage with the Straw Hat Pirates. Luffy still has a score to settle with Sakazuki. New Marineford is a popular choice for their eventual showdown, along with Mary Geoise.

4) Mary Geoise

The Holy Land is located right above the Red Line. It also serves as the main setting for the World Government. While it does look beautiful on the outside, Mary Geoise has a vast network of slaves working underneath.

Doflamingo knows there is a powerful treasure hidden within Pangaea Castle. If he were immortal and had direct access to this artifact, he could take over the entire world. There is no way the One Piece story won't revisit this in the near future. Whatever's inside that palace must be end-game material.

The mysterious Im sits upon the Empty Throne inside the castle. Since they are secretly the ruler of the world, they will definitely play a major role in the final saga. The Five Elders have already acted upon their behalf.

5) Elbaf

Elbaf has been talked about since the Little Garden arc. To put this into perspective, the first chapters of that volume were released before the millennium. That's how long it's been in the One Piece series.

According to Big Mom, the land of giants has the strongest military in the world. It would be very strange if they had no presence in the final saga.

Whitebeard did say there would be a war to shake the very foundations of the world. The land of giants could be very useful allies for the Straw Hats.

Usopp always wanted to visit Elbaf in the One Piece series. His main goal is to overcome his fears and become a brave warrior. Perhaps this could be the destination for his much-needed character development.

6) God Valley

God Valley is among the biggest mysteries in the One Piece series. This is where Roger and Garp teamed up to fight the Rocks Pirates. Big Mom also gave Kaido his mythical Devil Fruit here. For unknown reasons, the island has suddenly vanished without a trace.

Very little is known about this mystifying location. Apparently, the Celestial Dragons were situated here, so they needed protection from Rocks. However, there is no explanation for why Roger would even agree to help them out. There are too many pieces missing from this puzzle.

God Valley will likely show up in some type of flashback. Most readers are eagerly waiting for that day to arrive.

7) The Moon

Many theorists speculate that the moon will have great significance in the One Piece story. These assumptions range from ancient civilizations to a potential destination for the Straw Hats. Remember, the moon has been visited before during Enel's cover story.

Theorists often point out the moon's prevalence in the story. For example, loyal followers of the Kozuki clan have crescent moon tattoos. The Minks rely on the moon for their Sulong transformations. Even the Celestial Dragons wear costumes similar to a space astronaut.

While this doesn't necessarily confirm anything, there has to be a reason why Oda sent Enel to the moon in the first place. There has to be a connection between Birka the ancient sky island and Birka the strange moon civilization. It might even be the same location.

8) Laugh Tale

This is what fans have been waiting for the past 25 years or so. It is the final destination in Luffy's journey to becoming the Pirate King. This is where the famed One Piece treasure can be found.

To reach this island, one must find all the Road Poneglyphs. Luffy already has three out of four in his possession. Once they are properly aligned, it will point him in the right direction.

The Roger Pirates are the only known crew to accomplish this amazing feat. It's hard to believe that in a few years, the Straw Hats will also find Laugh Tale and discover all the secrets of the world.

