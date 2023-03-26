Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Release date and time, countdown for every region

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:56 pm JST. With the series having just announced this release information, as well as releasing a new story trailer at Anime Japan 2023, fans are excited for the upcoming season.

Although this is the only information available as of now, fans are still excited for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Furthermore, it’s a safe bet that Crunchyroll will continue to stream the series internationally via their platform. While this was the case for both the series’ first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, it will likely remain the same for the highly-anticipated second season.

Regardless of exactly how the still-unknown specifics shake out, fans will surely do whatever they need to in order to ensure they can begin watching the season as soon as it starts airing.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 takes viewers back to 2566 in the series that will start airing from July 6, 2023, onwards

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:56 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Thursday, July 6, 2023. For majority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday release window throughout the day. Meanwhile, a small section of the international fanbase will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally, but the exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

As mentioned earlier, while it is presumed that Crunchyroll will handle international streaming of the series, fans should be prepared for a possible alternative method. In case Crunchyroll does continue with the streaming, international audiences will be able to stream the episode on the platform roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. However, this has yet to be specified by any official release information for the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on local Japanese network TV at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:56 am, Thursday, July 6

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Japanese Standard Time: 11:56 pm, Thursday, July 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6

