Crunchyroll Spring 2023 release schedule revealed

Wednesday, March 22, 2023, saw Crunchyroll announce their full lineup for the Spring 2023 season, complete with premiere dates and planned dubs. The list saw highly-anticipated series such as Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku and the Konosuba spinoff, as well as sleeper series such as The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 and A Galaxy Next Door.
The Spring 2023 season is truly one of the most packed Crunchyroll has had in the last year, complete with several continuing series from previous installments. This includes yearly series such as One Piece and Case Closed (Detective Conan), as well as two-cour continuous series like Vinland Saga season 2.
Crunchyroll follows up niche hits of Winter 2023 with sequel series and exciting debuts for Spring 2023
Crunchyroll’s full Spring 2023 lineup was announced on Wednesday, compiling all the previously announced series set to debut on the platform for the season in one list. The current premiere dates for the season’s series range from April 1 to April 19, with Golden Kamuy season 4’s ambiguous Spring 2023 release window possibly pushing the latter date back.
Alongside the simulcast release dates for the various series in question are the planned dubs for the said titles. If there are no listed dubs seen next to a particular series in the following list, it means that Crunchyroll has not yet announced any additional language dubs for that series as of this article’s writing.
The full schedule for Crunchyroll’s Spring 2023 anime season is as follows:
April 1
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi dubs
- MIX Season 2
April 2
- My Home Hero with English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
- My Clueless First Friend with an English dub
- The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far with English, German, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
April 3
- Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear-Punch! with an English dub
April 4
- Skip and Loafer with Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
April 5
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! with English, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
- KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World with English, German, Italian, and Hindi dubs
April 6
- Dr. Stone: New World with English (set to premiere on April 20), German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian dubs
- The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindo dubs
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian dubs
- The Legendary Hero is Dead! with English, German, French, and Italian dubs
- Yuri Is My Job! with Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
April 7
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles with German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi dubs
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You season 2 with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls’ Story season 2
- The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses with German, Latin American Spanish, and Hindi dubs
- Magical Destroyers
- Rokudo’s Bad Girls
April 8
- A Galaxy Next Door with English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese dubs
- My One-Hit Kill Sister with German, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi dubs
- Summoned to Another World for a Second Time
April 9
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2 with English and Hindi dubs
April 10
- Dead Mount Death Play with English, German, French, and Hindi dubs
- Why Raelina Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi dubs
April 12
- X&Y Chinese animation
April 13
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage with English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, Hindi, and Russian dubs
April 19
- Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts with English and German dubs
Spring 2023
- Golden Kamuy season 4
Crunchyroll will also continue streaming the following ongoing series from their Winter 2023 and weekly lineups:
- Vinland Saga season 2
- One Piece
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
- Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 2
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon’s Sanctuary-
Especially exciting is the continuation of Vinland Saga season 2 and the One Piece anime series on Crunchyroll. The former has been heavily praised for maintaining the engagement of the first season while taking a completely new approach in terms of its narrative and theme. The latter series, meanwhile, is set to finally conclude the Wano arc this year, which has fans incredibly excited for the start of the Spring 2023 season.
Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.