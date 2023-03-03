Golden Kamuy season 4 to resume broadcast in April 2023

It was announced on Wednesday, March 1, that Golden Kamuy season 4’s broadcast would resume on April 3 at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The announcement came via the anime adaptation’s official website, as well as the official Twitter account tweeting the news and an accompanying trailer.

The official website for Golden Kamuy season 4 also updated the character visuals and voices for the fourth season. These latest updates now include all the characters who appeared throughout the season’s first half, as well as the preceding seasons of the television anime adaptation, which initially premiered in the Fall 2022 season.

Golden Kamuy season 4 broadcast set to restart from episode 1 following death of “indispensable” main staff member

Golden Kamuy season 4 originally began broadcasting on October 3, 2022, airing its first six episodes before the production committee and studio Brains Base delayed the broadcast. The delay stemmed from the death of a main staff member who was “indispensable” to the production, so much so that the rest of the staff felt a need to pause and regroup.

Episodes 7-13 of Golden Kamuy season 4 were announced to be delayed shortly after the staff member’s death on November 1, 2022, a somewhat upsetting but extremely understandable decision for fans. At the time, no return date was announced. This makes the latest news of an April 3 return date for the series the first piece of information fans have received on its return.

The delay has also pushed back the home video releases for the season, with new shipment dates being July 26, August 30, and September 27, 2023. The fourth season marks the first with Brain's Base, with the production committee having previously turned to Geno Studio for all animation.

The change also brought some changes to staff, such as Shizutaka Sugahara replacing Hitoshi Nanba as chief director for the season. Takumi Yamakawa also replaced Kenichi Ohnuki as the character designer. Noboruo Takagi did return from previous seasons to oversee the series’ scripts.

Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime internationally as it airs in Japan, with the first six episodes already being available due to having previously aired. However, because the season is restarting its broadcast from episode one, international fans will be left without new material to watch until late May, 2023.

The series follows Russo-Japanese war veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto, who stumbles upon a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold. However, he’s not the only interested party, and everyone who knows of the gold is willing to get it. With the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa, who may have a personal connection to the hidden gold, Sugimoto hopes to be the first to find it.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes