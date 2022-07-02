With spring 2022 shows starting to wrap up and summer 2022 arrivals taking their place, fans are already looking ahead to the Fall 2022 anime releases. Thankfully, the upcoming anime season has plenty of big names, including titles both new and old.

While spring 2022 had some disappointing titles, the Fall 2022 anime lineup seems to be littered with surefire hits. Continuations of household names such as Bleach and My Hero Academia exude confidence with their expected quality, while niche releases like Mob Psycho 100 season 3 offer a new, vibrant experience.

Here are 10 upcoming Fall 2022 anime to look forward to, ranked in no particular order.

Fall 2022 anime poised to claim top spot for best 2022 seasonal lineup

1) Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Arguably the most anticipated release from the Fall 2022 lineup is the continuation of Bleach via the adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War arc. The release is formally titled Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and will pick up where the original anime adaptation ended.

The series will follow Ichigo Kurosaki as he once again returns to Soul Society, only to get involved with the issues surrounding the supernatural realm. This time, however, his enemy seems to be someone much more powerful than Aizen in the form of the enigmatic Yhwach. Readers must wait till the series debuts in October to find out more.

2) To Your Eternity Season 2

To Your Eternity was one of the biggest hits of the Spring 2021 anime season, garnering praise for its humanistic story and views on life. Now, despite switching animation studios, the smash-hit series’ second season is set to arrive as one of the headliners of the Fall 2022 lineup.

The series follows protagonist Fushi, a featureless being created by the enigmatic Beholder, who was sent to Earth with the ability to take the form of others. The narrative depicts his journey on the planet, meeting various people and forming deep relationships with them along the way.

Fans love the series for its slice-of-life texture and philosophical undertones.

3) My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia season 6 is set to adapt one of the most highly-praised arcs from the manga. The story will focus on the confrontation between heroes and the Paranormal Liberation front, which was teased in the final moments of the prior season’s finale.

The confrontation will see many long-standing conflicts come to an end, with many surprises in between. The season will leave viewers ecstatic with joy and knee-deep in grief, so be sure to tune in when it begins airing in October 2022.

4) Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 is one of the more niche entries in the Fall 2022 anime lineup. However, it is an incredible show which deserves fans' attention. The series will continue following the adventures of the almighty esper Mob, also known as Shigeo Kageyama.

The prior seasons followed Mob as he tried to navigate and balance his daily life with his incredible powers. The show is beloved by many for its tumultuous spectacle, as well as character development and quality of animation.

5) Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2

One of the biggest hits of the Spring 2022 anime season was the first half of Spy x Family season 1, which seemed to grow in popularity with each week and episode. Fans who were disappointed in the seemingly short run of the first season will be delighted to hear of its return as part of the Fall 2022 anime lineup.

The series follows Twilight, an enigmatic spy for Westalis who is sent on a mission to a neighboring country and potential enemy-of-war, Ostania. However, the nature of his mission forces him to raise a family, including finding a wife and child.

Now taking the name Loid Forger, he must foster the Forger family and steer them in a way that ensures the completion of his mission.

6) Golden Kamuy Season 4

Golden Kamuy returns in the Fall 2022 lineup with season 4, continuing the story where it last left off. The series is often hailed for its historically accurate depiction of Japan, as well as the likability of its core cast of characters, both heroes and villains alike.

Golden Kamuy follows Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the Russo-Japanese war who now seeks gold in Hokkaido. One day, he meets the Ainu girl Asirpa and learns about the hidden Ainu gold, along with the map being located on the body tattoos of escaped convicts.

With differing goals that end with retrieving the Ainu gold, Asirpa and Sugimoto team up, setting off to find the treasure for themselves.

7) Blue Lock

Like the Spring 2022 season, the Fall 2022 anime lineup also has a hit new soccer-based sports series called Blue Lock. It is set in a post-World Cup Japan in 2018, after the country disappointingly finished 16th overall. The Japanese Football Union then hired the maniacal coach, Ego Jinpachi.

Jinpachi’s solution is to find Japan's best striker, and his method involves the Blue Lock project. The training regime sees 300 of Japan’s best strikers held captive in prison, forcing them to compete for the top prize: a spot on the national team.

Central protagonist Yoichi Isagi decides to join the event in an effort to become the best player in the world.

8) Urusei Yatsura

Urusei Yatsura’s Fall 2022 arrival will be the second anime adaptation for Rumiko Takahashi’s classic manga series. The story follows Japanese youth Ataru Moroboshi, who finds his planet being invaded by aliens known as Oni.

However, instead of taking over the earth, they want to play a game of tag to fight for the planet.

Ataru upholds humanity, while the Oni are represented by Princess Lum, daughter of the Oni's leader. In a hilarious mix-up, Ataru wins and celebrates his chance to marry his girlfriend Shinobu on live TV. However, Lum interprets this as his proposal, leading to Ataru’s life changing forever with his new extraterrestrial companion by his side.

9) Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! returns to the Fall 2022 anime lineup with its second season, continuing from the first one which aired during the Summer 2020 season. The series follows Hana Uzaki, who is thrilled to learn she’s attending the same college as her former high school classmate, Shinichi Sakurai.

However, after a year of seeing him laze around, she concludes that he’s turned into a loner, which is unacceptable in her eyes. The series then sees Uzaki begin to spend as much time with Shinichi as she can, in an effort to get him to resume living a fun, engaging lifestyle.

10) Yowamushi Pedal: Limit Break

Yowamushi Pedal: Limit Break will serve as the fifth season for the high-octane series focused on the world of bicycle racing. It is set to air in the Fall 2022 lineup. The series has quietly gained a cult following over the years, receiving praise from fans for blending action and slice-of-life aspects.

The story follows protagonist Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku who just entered high school and is excited to make friends via his new school’s anime club. However, he finds that the club disbanded. Onoda eventually met fellow students Shunsuke Imaizumi and Naruko, members of the school’s bike racing club.

The two then convinced Onoda to join their sports club instead of reviving the anime club, changing his high school experience forever.

Suffice to say, fans are spoilt for choice with Fall 2022 bringing in a sublime lineup of anime brilliance.

