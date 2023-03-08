Is season 6 of My Hero Academia the last season? Explained 

My Hero Academia season 6 is nearing its end, with only a few episodes left for the season to conclude. The anime is currently adapting the Dark Hero Arc, where Deku can be seen leaving U.A. High School to track down the League of Villains.

With season 6 so close to its conclusion, there is some confusion among fans as to whether this will be the last season for the anime. Currently, it is most likely that the anime will get another season to conclude its story. Season 7 will most likely be the last season of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 7

Deku set to fight his friends (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 only has a few episodes left, and in these episodes, it will look to conclude the Dark Hero Arc. This arc sees Deku leaving the U.A. High to track down the League of Villains, following which he is confronted by his friends for his actions. There are three more arcs left in the manga after this, which won't be animated in season 6.

Thus, it stands to reason that season 6 is not going to be the final season of the anime. Currently, the anime is nowhere close to its final conclusion and has a few major manga arcs left to be adapted, such as Stars and Strips Arc, U.A. Traitor Arc, and Final War Arc. As such, an additional season will be required to catch up with the manga and conclude the entire story.

A panel from the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has projected that his manga will most likely reach its conclusion by the end of 2023. If it all goes according to the author's plan, Studio Bones will have more than sufficient content for season 7 and will also be able to end the series.

The content that will be covered in the My Hero Academia season 7 will most likely feature the three remaining arcs in the manga. The pacing of the upcoming season will depend on the number of chapters left to cover after season 6. Pacing will also depend on how many more chapters Horikoshi decides to continue the manga for.

The story in the manga is currently in its final stages and has set up the final battle between the Heroes and Villains, which will decide the fate of the world. The story will most probably look to end with central characters such as Deku, All For One, and Shigaraki going all out against each other in the final battle.

In summation

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 has been an emotional journey, where fans witnessed characters meeting their tragic demise as the story pivoted towards a darker tone.

This season, a hopeful and bright character like Deku even succumbed to the constant loss and decided to go rogue in order to fight against the League of Villains all by himself and protect his friends from getting involved in the conflict.

Season 6 has set the tone for the series, which will be carried forward in season 7. This upcoming season will most likely be the final one, and will look to wrap up the story once and for all. No official announcement for season 7 has been made as of now. However, unless the anime gets canceled, it is inevitable for it to receive one last season to conclude its story.

