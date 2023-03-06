The success of an anime depends not only on the story but also on the animation quality. That's where the role of the adaptation studio comes into play. The animation by the studios can make an anime great with a good storyline or can ruin it with poor animation. In recent years, animation quality has reached new wavelengths with studios such as Ufotable and Mappa, who have given some well-adapted anime series like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, respectively.

Bones is yet another successful anime studio with a host of renowned anime credits. In October 1998, Bones was founded by Sunrise staff members Masahiko Minami, Hiroshi Osaka, and Toshihiro Kawamoto. Since then, the studio has produced popular anime like Eureka Seven, Angelic Layer, Darker than Black, Ouran High School Host Club, My Hero Academia, and many more.

On that note, this article will list eight such contemporary animes produced by Studio Bones that have earned their fan-favorite status.

Disclaimer: This listicle is not ranked in any particular order.

Bungo Stray Dogs, Noragami, and 6 other popular anime produced by Studio Bones

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the highest-rated anime of all time, with an IMDb rating of 9.1. The series aired in 2009 after the completion of Hiromu Arakawa's manga series. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is animated by Bones' Studio D, which is led by Mari Suzuki. Directed by Yasuhiro Irie, this reboot version of the anime was written and composed by Hiroshi Ōnogi and Akira Senju, respectively.

The plot is almost similar to the 2003 version of the anime. However, the story changes direction midway. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the best anime, with a great main character and supporting cast who sometimes overshadows the protagonist.

2) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the most talked about anime in recent years. It is a superhero, action genre anime adapted from the manga series written by Kohei Hirokoshi. Studio C has currently been working on the animation of My Hero Academia.

The story follows the journey of Izuku Midoriya, who is born Quirkless or powerless in a world where everyone has Quriks. However, he soon meets All For One, who decides to mentor him and pass down his Quirk to Midoriya. What ensues is an action-packed adventure as the green-haired protagonist dreams of becoming a Pro Hero along with his classmates at U.A High.

3) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a supernatural, action-comedy anime adapted from the Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by One. The anime adaption is done by Studio B of Bones.

The anime sees the main protagonist Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, as a middle school student who possesses psychic abilities. He usually helps his master, Arataka Reigen, to get rid of evil spirits. While Mob struggles to live the normal life of a teenager, the anime shows his development as a psychic and follows his little attempts to be a more sociable person.

4) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the classic anime that aired in 2003-2004 and ran parallelly with the manga. This version of the anime had an original ending, as the manga was unfinished at the time. The anime started airing in 2003 under the production of Studio C of Bones.

The plot mostly spins around the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse. Since the anime deals with the dark fantasy and adventure genre, Fullmetal Alchemist sees the Elric brothers going on a search for the Philosopher's stone so that they can regain their body parts. The anime showcases their journey in doing so and the incidents that coincide.

5) Darker than Black

Darker than Black is a supernatural, sci-fi, mystery anime created by Tensai Okamura. The show has everything one can expect, ranging from a sci-fi mystery genre show to a great plot, from smooth animations to well-choreographed action sequences.

Okamura's supernatural thriller anime is set in a world that goes by the name "Heaven's Gate." After it appeared in South America, a similar spatial anomaly was seen in Tokyo as "Hell's Gate," which caused damage to the landscapes. As is conventional with fantasy series, Contractors, or people with special abilities, emerge to combat this issue.

Darker than Black sees Hei manipulating electricity, given he possesses the powers of a Contractor. As part of The Syndicate, a group of assassins, the anime shows Hei and his teammates exploring the mystery of Hell's Gate.

6) Noragami

Noragami is a supernatural, action-comedy anime released in 2014. It is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Adachitoka. The series was adapted by Bones' Studio A.

The story sees Yato, a poor and nameless god without a shrine, wanting to move on from his past to become the God of Fortune. The protagonist is tired of being an unknown god and wants to be famous, praised, and worshiped. As the anime explores his life, viewers find him being friends with Iki Hiyori, Yukine, his Shinki, and several others. While it sounds uncomplicated, the anime is fraught with action-packed scenes, stunning visuals, and hilarious moments that make Yato a fan-favorite character.

7) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs is a supernatural, action anime adapted from the manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. It was adapted into an anime by Bones' Studio D. The protagonist of the anime, Nakajima Atsushi, is an orphan who was kicked out of his orphanage as a suspect behind the strange incidents occurring in the orphanage.

After getting kicked out, a clueless Atsushi meets Osamu Dazai, who was attempting to drown himself in the river but is saved by the protagonist. The anime then follows the journey of Atsushi alongside Osamu Dazai, who is part of a special organization for ability users called the Armed Detective Agency. What follows next is an exciting journey as the anime sees various characters, based on real-life authors, battling or cooperating with each other to save Yokohama.

8) Soul Eater

Soul Eater is based on a manga written by Atsushi Okhubo and animated by Studio C of Bones between 2008-2009. The anime is quite popular among fans for its great action in the horror-based world, and the plot is unique and likable for new and all shonen fans.

Soul Evan, aka Soul Eater, is the main protagonist of the series. The characters are part of a school called DWMA (Death Weapon Meister Academy), which is run by Shinigami (a personification of Death), and are tasked with collecting 99 souls and one witch in that specific order. One interesting fact about the anime is that although the students in the school are humans, they have the ability to transform into weapons.

