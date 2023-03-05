8 anime characters who are rarely scared

Anime characters have some of the most insane superhuman abilities that can scare anyone. Being fearless does not mean that the character is the strongest or has infinite strength. It is about being brave, courageous, and strong enough to work towards achieving a certain goal.

Of course, anybody would be scared when placed in front of a character raining fire. However, there are several characters who do not break a sweat while facing such strong characters. Goku from Dragon Ball, Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Itachi Uchiha from the Naruto series are some of the most fearless anime characters.

It is natural for any ordinary person to get scared, but the ability to be fearless and look into the eyes of the enemy with courage makes these characters stand out.

Note: This list does not rank these characters in any particular order. This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

8 anime characters like Johan Liebert who are rarely scared

1) Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ryomen Sukuna is the main antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. Thousands of years ago, he was known as the King of Curses. He is the most powerful cursed spirit to ever existed. Not only is he the strongest, but he is also evil and has no fear of death.

Sukuna, in his weakened form, was able to wipe out several special-grade cursed spirits with a flick of the finger. One can easily understand why the King of Curses has no fear.

2) Juuzou Suzuya (Tokyo Ghoul)

Juuzou is one of the most important characters in the anime, Tokyo Ghoul. He is a special-class Ghoul investigator. Suzuya has no feelings of fear, sorrow, or guilt. He also shows no hesitation when it comes to killing anyone. That makes him even more dangerous.

He has an extremely violent nature for an ordinary person. This is due to the torture he has gone through at a young age.

3) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is one of the most overpowered anime characters of all time. His strength is unmatched in the anime and he knows that nobody is stronger than him. He has immense strength and extreme speed.

He is not scared of anyone as he believes in his strengths and tackles most of his opponents with a single punch. Hence the name, One Punch Man. Saitama has never been scared by any of his opponents in a fight.

4) Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

Kurapika is one of the most well-written characters in the anime, Hunter x Hunter. He is the last survivor of his clan. Kurapika belonged to the Kurta clan, which was mercilessly killed by the Phantom Troupe.

He does not seem scared at any point as he wants to complete his revenge against the Phantom Troupe. His main goal is to avenge his clan and retrieve all the Scarlet eyes.

5) Levi Ackerman (Attack On Titan)

Humanity's Strongest Soldier is the most fearless person. Levi is rightly given the title, as he is an extremely skilled, strong, smart, and courageous warrior. Levi is not the most expressive character in the series.

He has no fear as he spent his childhood in the underworld between thieves and criminals, and thus had a rough upbringing. This made Levi an extremely tough and strong person. Levi never showed any signs of fear no matter how difficult and life-threatening the situation before him was.

6) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert is one of the coldest anime characters. He is the main antagonist in the classic thriller anime, Monster. Johan is a character that has transformed into a monster, not physically but mentally and emotionally.

He has left no feelings or emotions and is not scared of death or any other person. He is the smartest character in the series and controls almost everyone with his mind games, as he proceeds to achieve his ultimate goal later revealed in the anime.

7) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami is the main protagonist in Death Note. He is just a teenager who has immense hatred for evil. However, this hatred for evil made him a cold-hearted serial killer devoid of any feelings. Light wanted to become the God of the new world, which he wanted to create by killing all the criminals.

The power of the Death Note made him fearless and he felt untouchable. He had no fear of being caught as he could kill anyone by just writing their names in the Death Note.

8) Lelouch Vi Britannia (Code Geass)

The main character of Code Geass is one of the smartest and most popular anime characters. Lelouch is a calm, smart, and intelligent teenager.

He had a strong hatred for the emperor of Britannia, his father. After receiving the power of Geass from C.C., Lelouch formed a group called The Black Knights. He led the group under the alias Zero. He kept his identity secret from the Black Knights. He was not scared of any difficulty in his path because he was confident in his intelligence, strategies, and superpower.

This list includes some of the anime characters that are rarely seen being scared. Mention in the comments some more characters that you believe could fearlessly look danger in the eye.

