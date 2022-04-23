The Tokyo Ghoul animanga transports us to a fantastical world in which people and man-eating ghouls coexist. The two natural enemies continued to battle each other until the fiercest ghouls appeared in the abyss or the world beneath and utterly screwed up the borders between both the species. While the horrid, death-like stench persisted, these are some of the most severe and terrifying transformations ever seen.

10 most terrifying transformations in Tokyo Ghoul

10) Roma Hoito

Roma Hoito in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Roma had no recollection of her parents as a youngster and was obliged to fend for herself. She survived and satisfied her appetite by eating rotting meat until the age of seven. Her sudden need for fresh flesh, on the other hand, prompted her to murder her first victim, marking the beginning of a life spent in close proximity to death.

Roma possessed incredible pain tolerance, endurance, and regeneration, a kagune, and a kakuja, thanks to her ghoul nature. Roma's ghoul anatomy was so strong that she appeared to preserve the physical look and liveliness of a teenager or young adult despite her age.

9) Donato Porpora

Donato Porpora was a priest who ran an orphanage and secretively ate children, which led him being captured by the CCG. His kagune is particularly lethal at close quarters and can act independently of the body by detaching itself. His amazing agility and proficiency earned him the title of SS ghoul, yet his abilities were even scarier.

8) Seidou Takizawa

Seidou Takizawa as seen in Tokyo ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Not a ghoul by birth, Seidou was exceedingly powerful and the Aogiri Tree's strongest member. Owl was given to him because of his extreme flexibility and ukaku kagune. His kagune had the Owl's Special "plumage" of barbs or spikes along his clavicle, which could discharge a volley of frozen Rc cells across large distances like bullets. His imperfect kakuja, on the other hand, exacerbated his emotional instability to a new degree, leading to a lot of self-harm.

7) Eto Yoshimura

As a hybrid creature, Eto was the offspring of Ukina and Yoshimura. Yoshimura was compelled to murder his beloved as a penalty for his betrayal since his mother had been discreetly studying the organization V. Yoshimura gave his young daughter to a ghoul called Noroi with her mother's diary in order to safeguard her. Eto’s alias is the One-Eyed Owl and she led the Aogiri Tree. She was among the series' strongest characters, as she often demonstrated.

6) Yoshimura

Eto's father, Yoshimura, also served as Anteiku's manager. He was among the CCG's most formidable opponents. He was a powerful boss because of the ukaku kagune that he possesses. He ate a lot of other ghouls and this deed boosted his strength to new heights. His speed was incredible, even with his hefty physique, since he was capable of fighting two Special Classes.

5) Hinami Fueguchi

Hinami Fueguchi as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Both her parents, Ryouko and Asaki Fueguchi, were murdered by ghoul investigators while she was a child, in Tokyo Ghoul. After recovering from the trauma, she joined Aoigiri Tree alias Yotsune, where her major responsibilities include information collection.

When necessary, she also acted as a tactician and commander. She possesses two Kagune, the first being a Rinkaku that she uses offensively and the second of which is a Koukaku that shields her from strong attacks like Higher Mind's blasts.

4) White-haired Kaneki

White haired Kaneki as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Yamori torments and drives Kaneki mad, we witness him morph for the first time. Kaneki's toes and nails were forcibly removed by the originator of the White Suits.

He employs an RC suppressant often used in Ghoul operations. The RC units lull down their multiplying and proliferating after the medication enters the body via a syringe, making the human body less resilient. However, he must insert the needle into Kaneki's body.

One of Ghoul's weak spots is their membrane that is right in the corner of the eye. Consequently, Yamori inserts the needle in that spot to administer the RC inhibitor.

As a result, Kaneki's strength deteriorates. Ordinary instruments like knives and pliers are fatal to the body. Yamori then begins to pull Kaneki's toes out one by one. The Ghoul healing function still operates since the RC cells aren't completely repressed. It grows back when the drug's effects have worn off.

This situation, according to Kaneki, was greater than the greatest suffering conceivable. While he understands that this torment serves no purpose other than Jason's wicked delight, he is filled with despair.

And it's at this point that his hair begins to turn white for the very first time.

3) The Aogiri Eyepatch

Aogiri Eyepatch as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki is almost completely gone from his body in the aogiri eyepatch version. On the exterior, he is harsh, cynical, and frigid. He retains his memories (only serving to make him more callous and frigid), but he no longer associates them with his present self. He only has his own objectives in mind, and protecting those he loves, no matter how he achieves them. Many individuals (mainly Doves) die at Kaneki's hands in this rendition.

2) Black Reaper

The black reaper version as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasaki Haise and Ken Kaneki's selves have merged into the creation of the unadulterated version of the Black Reaper. In basic form, he is likewise the darkest manifestation of Ken Kaneki. The Black Reaper, however, is not Ken's final form.

He morphed into a dove with a jaded ghoul's callous and ruthless murder mechanisms. Apart from the brilliance, precision, coldness, and emptiness that was evident in the Aogiri Eyepatch, Black Reaper's personality is unlike any of the previous incarnations.

1) Centipedal Kaneki

Centipedal Kaneki as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Centipedes represent equilibrium, strength, and forward motion. Kaneki's distinctive kakuja was chosen primarily for its symbolic meaning, demonstrating Kaneki's acceptance of his ghoul nature and future strength, and providing a sense of meaning in his psyche. He isn't the timid, naïve, and weak individual he once was. Centipede Kagune further signifies his desire for power and resolve to achieve his goal of bringing humans and ghouls together.

The ghoul user can only control the appearance that a kagune assumes on a basic and restricted level. Kaneki's kagune would have been affected to a small degree by the knowledge of a centipede being implanted in his ear.

