Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime of all time with smart characters, great action scenes, and a plot that is unique in many ways.

Surviving in the Attack on Titan universe takes not just strength but also wit, quick thinking, and a sharp mind. Some characters are simply geniuses who can make brilliant strategic decisions. We also have some characters that may appear dumb but they have great combat skills and battle IQ.

6 smartest characters in Attack on Titan

We have listed the six smartest characters in Attack On Titan below, ranked.

6) Eren Yeager

Eren had one of the best glow-ups in Attack On Titan. (Image via Mappa)

If we talk about the beginning of the anime, Eren Yeager surely won't make the list. As a cadet, Eren was quite hasty and put himself and his fellow cadets in danger.

However, the Eren we saw in Season 4 of the anime was a changed person. He became more self-aware, made calculated decisions, and could manipulate people to be a part of his 'plan.' Eren's infiltration into the Marley camp and the way he carried out his plans was praiseworthy. He even tricked Zeke, who is one of the smartest characters in the series.

5) Levi Ackerman

Levi is considered Humanity's Strongest Soldier (Image via Wit)

Levi, one of the most popular anime characters, is humanity's strongest soldier. While he is often not considered when we discuss smart characters, his adaptability in combat situations makes Levi a worthy candidate for this list.

His calm nature helps him in analyzing critical combat situations and making rational decisions. Levi's decision to smack Eren during the court hearing probably saved him from dying or becoming a lab rat.

4) Hange Zoë

Hange is intelligent and he has a scientific bent of mind. This occasionally translates into tactical moves, deciphering secrets about the titans, and foreseeing probable results in the event of a sudden shift in the tide.

Hange is the most knowledgeable character in the series. She was the first to study the Titans properly . Her curiosity and intelligence make her a unique character.

3) Zeke Yeager

Zeke is the half-brother of Eren Yeager. Zeke was Marley's most important and strongest warrior. He was the war chief of the warrior unit and created exceptional strategies that helped Marley win against other countries.

Zeke, like Hange, has an incredible battle IQ. In the battle to retake Wall Maria, Zeke destroyed the survey corps and placed himself in an area with a lack of trees so that the survey corps would not be able to kill him. Though the plan didn't go smoothly as he was almost killed by Levi, he still had a backup and managed to escape alive.

2) Armin Arlert

Armin was the smartest among the 104th cadet corps. (Image via Wit)

Armin is the best tactician after Erwin. He has proven his capability and brilliance more than once over the course of the anime. He is well-known for his ability to maintain his cool in the face of danger.

Armin might be one of the most observant characters in the series. He figured out that Annie is the Female Titan and was suspicious of her behavior. Armin was also the one who suggested checking the walls when looking for Reiner and Berthholdt.

1)Erwin Smith

Erwin was one of the most well-written characters in the series (Image via Wit)

Erwin, the commander of the Survey Corps, was great leader who could lead his squad to victory in difficult situations. As one of the best strategists in the anime and smarter than anyone else around him, Erwin came up with clever tactics, including the long-distance enemy scouting formation that helped the Survey Corps fight against the Titans.

Erwin's brilliance also made it easy for him to influence others. His ability to come up with strategies within minutes is second to none. When it comes to battle strategy, there is no one better than Erwin.

