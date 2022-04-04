×
Twitter goes berserk over Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 finale and MAPPA announcing Part 3

Some fan-favorite scenes from Attack on Titan&#039;s Final Season Part 2 finale (Image via MAPPA)
Aratrika Baidya
ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 04:51 AM IST
The twelfth and final episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 aired today, and fans could not resist expressing their awe and delight at how MAPPA chose to end this part. Additionally, the studio has announced a third part to be in production, slated for a 2023 release.

Apart from the animation and voice acting, the episode garnered special praise for the rearrangement of the plot and minute detailing of the Rumbling. Fans lavished particular praise on the studio’s handling of Chapter 123 and the infamous “What am I to you?” scene.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 12. The episode, and by default the tweets and videos embedded, contain graphic depictions of violence and blood. Discretion is requested.

Final episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and teaser for Part 3 leave fans in awe of MAPPA

The moment we've been waiting for!Eren: "What am I to you?"Mikasa: 😳😲#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/b94GEL7T7O

Ever since MAPPA skipped Chapter 123 (Island Devils) between Episodes 80 (From You, 2,000 Years Ago) and Episode 81 (Thaw), fans have been skeptical. This chapter focused on the islanders’ visit to the outside world, Marley specifically, and their experiences on foreign land.

The most anticipated scene was, of course, Eren asking Mikasa what he means to her.

@M4rioZ @oldsouleunoia Mikasa, what am i to you?Mappa : https://t.co/DV7f4PrfmG
@Lotus_Jaeger Eren: "Mikasa... what am I to you?" MAPPA the entire scene: https://t.co/0BtDrCwAYs

After Episode 84, many even joked that MAPPA may focus on arbitrary things instead of Eren and Mikasa. However, everyone’s fears were placated when the studio not only animated the scene with care, but did justice to the entire chapter.

YOU GUYS DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW LONG I WAITED FOR EREMIKA ICE CREAM SCREEN TO GET ANIMATED 💗😭😭😭 MAPPA YOU ATE IT UP I SWEAR #ShingekiNoKyojin #shingekihttps://t.co/SuzJCI2gEs
Drunk Eren watching his two bestfriends laughing and smiling again. For the last time.This is one of my fav scenes from the last episode#shingeki #進撃の巨人#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #AoTSeason4NHK #MAPPA #AttackOnTitan#AotFinalSeason #aot #shingeki https://t.co/0hhKyIOhkz
All my Sasha screenshots from todays episode #ShingekiNoKyojin https://t.co/KZKwMXpNzU

The placement of the chapter in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 worked brilliantly, giving viewers one last glimpse of Sasha and highlighting Eren’s growing resignation towards the path he must take.

As a comic relief, Levi’s encounter with the clown did elevate some of the gloom. The cadets getting drunk was both endearing and tragic.

Never gonna forgive isayama for killing off Sasha and making Mikasa lose her bestie 😭 #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin https://t.co/p1n879tinW
Levi's reaction to the clown. I've been looking forward to it😂🍭#進撃の巨人 #attackontitan #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin https://t.co/MVrOGCnzti
These people getting drunk is the most wholesome moment in the entire season 4! Feels surreal.#shingeki #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/hZITh4CPYK

However, most of the attention was diverted toward the Rumbling and the outside world’s efforts to stop it. The brutal scenes of Eren’s self-mutilation also garnered praise for Yuki Kaji’s chilling voice acting.

This scene keeps giving me goosebumps, it's so gory. Top tier voice acting as always. #ShingekiNoKyojin https://t.co/vUI3JFuMXE
And this one right here. It felt like a movie. Quality and the absolutely beautiful OST made the adaptation a 10/10. #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOntitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #MAPPA https://t.co/BtWLFrd2Z2

Fans were particularly interested in Eren’s slow descent into despair and acceptance. The music and color palette were lauded as well, and the cinematography took it to another level.

However, the studio has received consistent praise for its animation throughout Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

"Attack on Titan" as bgm in these scenes brought us back from the beginning of the story. #shingeki #進撃の巨人 #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #AoTSeason4NHK #ShingekiNoKyojinTheFinalSeason #MAPPA #AotFinalSeason https://t.co/tewUaOtHHY

Announcement of Part 3

🔥 The Final Season Part 3 (TV series) scheduled for 2023 🔥https://t.co/gD6166nR0R

The biggest anticipation of the day was the announcement of the series’ continuation. MAPPA had disappointed fans when no announcement for a movie or third part came up during Anime Japan 2022.

But the preview at the end of today’s episode shows that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is in production and will start airing on NHK TV in 2023.

When you think AOT is about to end but Mappa does this😭😭😭 2023 let's gooo🔥🔥 the final season is 3 fcking seasons long and I'm here for it#AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/EiivTDz5t0
yeah#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #進撃の巨人 https://t.co/QhvbXFUbjY
Fans are euphoric about this news, since a movie would have been too short to encompass the remaining portion of the manga. Hopefully, a 12-episode season will maintain the balanced pacing of the previous two parts and bring one of the most beloved anime of the decade to an apt conclusion.

