Twitter goes berserk over Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 finale and MAPPA announcing Part 3

The twelfth and final episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 aired today, and fans could not resist expressing their awe and delight at how MAPPA chose to end this part. Additionally, the studio has announced a third part to be in production, slated for a 2023 release.

Apart from the animation and voice acting, the episode garnered special praise for the rearrangement of the plot and minute detailing of the Rumbling. Fans lavished particular praise on the studio’s handling of Chapter 123 and the infamous “What am I to you?” scene.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 12. The episode, and by default the tweets and videos embedded, contain graphic depictions of violence and blood. Discretion is requested.

Final episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and teaser for Part 3 leave fans in awe of MAPPA

Ever since MAPPA skipped Chapter 123 (Island Devils) between Episodes 80 (From You, 2,000 Years Ago) and Episode 81 (Thaw), fans have been skeptical. This chapter focused on the islanders’ visit to the outside world, Marley specifically, and their experiences on foreign land.

The most anticipated scene was, of course, Eren asking Mikasa what he means to her.

After Episode 84, many even joked that MAPPA may focus on arbitrary things instead of Eren and Mikasa. However, everyone’s fears were placated when the studio not only animated the scene with care, but did justice to the entire chapter.

MAPPA YOU ATE IT UP I SWEAR

#ShingekiNoKyojin #shingeki

YOU GUYS DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW LONG I WAITED FOR EREMIKA ICE CREAM SCREEN TO GET ANIMATED MAPPA YOU ATE IT UP I SWEAR

The placement of the chapter in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 worked brilliantly, giving viewers one last glimpse of Sasha and highlighting Eren’s growing resignation towards the path he must take.

As a comic relief, Levi’s encounter with the clown did elevate some of the gloom. The cadets getting drunk was both endearing and tragic.

➿ @frzera



Never gonna forgive isayama for killing off Sasha and making Mikasa lose her bestie

Swusiza @Swusiza



These people getting drunk is the most wholesome moment in the entire season 4! Feels surreal.

However, most of the attention was diverted toward the Rumbling and the outside world’s efforts to stop it. The brutal scenes of Eren’s self-mutilation also garnered praise for Yuki Kaji’s chilling voice acting.

This scene keeps giving me goosebumps, it's so gory. Top tier voice acting as always.

Fans were particularly interested in Eren’s slow descent into despair and acceptance. The music and color palette were lauded as well, and the cinematography took it to another level.

However, the studio has received consistent praise for its animation throughout Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

Announcement of Part 3

Attack On Fans @AttackOnFans The Final Season Part 3 (TV series) scheduled for 2023



The Final Season Part 3 (TV series) scheduled for 2023

The biggest anticipation of the day was the announcement of the series’ continuation. MAPPA had disappointed fans when no announcement for a movie or third part came up during Anime Japan 2022.

But the preview at the end of today’s episode shows that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is in production and will start airing on NHK TV in 2023.

Erza💜 TATAKE//🥦💥 @Dynamightdekus 2023 let's gooo the final season is 3 fcking seasons long and I'm here for it

#AttackOnTitan

#ShingekiNoKyojin

When you think AOT is about to end but Mappa does this 2023 let's gooo the final season is 3 fcking seasons long and I'm here for it

Fans are euphoric about this news, since a movie would have been too short to encompass the remaining portion of the manga. Hopefully, a 12-episode season will maintain the balanced pacing of the previous two parts and bring one of the most beloved anime of the decade to an apt conclusion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer