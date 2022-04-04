Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Finale: Flashback shows Eren's infiltration of Marley 

The twelfth and final episode in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 (episode 87 overall), titled The Dawn of Humanity, was one of the most anticipated episodes this year and in the series.

It did a spectacular job in bringing the second part of the final season to a close due to a wise rearrangement of the plot by Studio MAPPA.

Fans are freaking out about how close the series is to ending. It has been almost an entire decade since Attack on Titan Season 1 Episode 1 first aired, and they are filled with nostalgia.

Everyone is excited that Attack on Titan will continue to be animated by MAPPA for the remainder of the show but saddened that one of the most iconic anime in history is ending soon. It will be the end of an era once the anime concludes.

Attack on Titan Episode 87 The Dawn of Humanity highlights

Survey Corps arrives in Marley for first time

Mikasa talking to Eren after they arrived in Marley (Image via MAPPA)

Most of the Attack on Titan Episode 87 is a flashback. It shows the events of the Survey Corps arriving in Marley for the first time. The group is amazed by all aspects of life beyond the walls. The different types of food and new technology blow their minds.

Hange, Sasha, and Connie freaked out after seeing a car for the first time. Sasha and Connie had no idea what it was and thought it was a horse or a cow. A few scenes later, Jean, Sasha, and Connie are shown eating ice cream for the first time and gawking over it.

This Attack on Titan episode also acts as 'the beginning of the end.' This is because it takes place just days before Eren leaves, infiltrating the Marleyan military and blending in with Liberio's citizens.

Thus, it allows for the 'Raid on Liberio' and Eren's acquisition of the War Hammer Titan to occur successfully.

Discussing fate of Eldians in Azumabito Mansion

The Survey Corps speaking with Kiyomi Azumabito (Image via MAPPA)

When the members of the Survey Corps arrived in Marley, their main focus was getting to the Azumabito mansion. They engaged in a discussion about the Subjects of Ymir and how to bring peace to the entire world.

Kiyomi explained to them that Eldians were once powerful nobility during the height of the Eldian Empire. As the empire began falling apart, however, they were forced into hiding and rejected from the rest of the world.

Global Allied Forces resist Rumbling

The Global Allied Forces as they prepare to attack the Rumbling (Image via MAPPA)

The Global Allied Forces consist of the strongest ships and artillery from each nation on Earth. They were positioned in front of the Rumbling to take down as many titans as possible.

They launched several volleys of cannon fire and were able to take down several Wall Titans as they swarmed through the ocean. However, the immense number of Wall Titans made their efforts futile.

The Global Allied Forces were completely annihilated once the Titans reached the shores, and soldiers were seen running further into town to try and escape.

Final thoughts

The teaser at the end of this Attack on Titan episode revealed MAPPA's plans for Season 4 Part 3 to air on NHK General in 2023. It will cover the remaining chapters in the manga and serve as the conclusion of the Attack on Titan franchise.

With fewer than 15 chapters left to be adapted into the anime, the announcement of a Part 3 being in production was a relief to everyone.

