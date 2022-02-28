Attack on Titan final season part 2 episode 8 reunites Gabi and Falco while the Levi squad launches a counterattack

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 picks up the various pieces lying scattered in the aftermath of the Rumbling, gearing up for one last desperate attempt to stop Eren from destroying all humanity outside Paradis.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 7 showed Falco abducted by Connie to be fed to his mother, as well as Annie and Levi returning to the fray.

gie @keisfangs



#AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason

part2 not ready for what's coming but glad to see hange and levi back #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part2 not ready for what's coming but glad to see hange and levi back#AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/75Be7uRu1v

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 highlights

Hange and Levi rally Magath and Pieck

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 began with Hange shooting their pursuers and stitching Levi’s face up. Levi was also revealed to have lost two fingers in that explosion, admitting to Hange that he had underestimated Zeke’s resolve to die for his plan.

He knew Hange would not be able to watch from the sidelines as a spectator. Seeing the Cart Titan and her comrade hiding in the forest, they asked Magath and Pieck to join forces with them, as their interests aligned.

Connie takes Falco to Ragako

The episode showed Connie battling his own conscience at Falco’s complete trust in him even as he was taking the boy towards his death. He wondered out loud what Sasha would have done in this situation.

After they reached Ragako, Falco told Connie that he had heard the latter talking to him the previous night, assuming that he wanted to take revenge for Gabi killing Sasha.

Armin and Gabi arrived before Connie could feed Falco to his mother. Armin’s flashback of Commander Erwin became reminiscent of his words to Mikasa in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 7, prompting him to sacrifice himself to save Falco.

Connie saved him. however, realizing that saving his mother by bequeathing one of the Nine Titans to her would only serve to hurt her more.

Annie joins Armin and Connie

simrah @hisokasearring



#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 mikasa in a brown coat was something I never knew I needed so badly mikasa in a brown coat was something I never knew I needed so badly #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/emDeLw1QqU

Mikasa, who noticed in episode 7 that her scarf was missing, went to find Louise, who had taken it. Injured, Louise expressed her regret at not being able to see the new world Eren was creating, adding that she had spoken to him once.

She revealed that Eren asked her to destroy Mikasa’s scarf, after which Mikasa took her scarf and walked away.

The scene in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 shifted to the last of the Wall Titans leaving Paradis, while the Yeagerists under Floch announced that the Eldians had finally gotten the freedom they had been deprived of all these years, cheering loudly.

Meanwhile, Armin, Connie, Gabi and Falco sat eating, deciding to go find Reiner. Armin mentioned that Annie would probably be awake since Eren had undone all the hardening on the islands, prompting her to choke on her pie and reveal herself.

Connie burst out laughing at Annie gobbling down a pie, with Armin telling him not to be mean as it was her first pie in four years.

Hitch arrived to find Annie gone, leaving a note behind to tell her she was going with Armin and to thank her for talking to her these past four years.

Floch prepares to execute Yelena and Onyankopon

Back at the ruins of the fort in Shiganshina, Floch decided to declare the crimes of Yelena and Onyankopon and execute them.

While Floch admitted that Onyankopon hadn’t known about the euthanasia plan, he chose execution over living under the new Eldian empire, to which the latter exclaimed that the Rumbling was going to destroy his home and kill his family, so his life was important enough for him to pander to his homeland’s killers to preserve it.

The Levi squad launch a counterattack and find Reiner

space cowboy @sebnbank #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 As a person, he just wanted to live a normal life, but as a commanding officer, he has a duty even though he doesn't want to do it. The weight on his shoulders must be so heavy. This is so sad. I love him so much #shingeki As a person, he just wanted to live a normal life, but as a commanding officer, he has a duty even though he doesn't want to do it. The weight on his shoulders must be so heavy. This is so sad. I love him so much #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/H5xe3nDMjL

Upon hearing Onyankopon, Jean proceeded to shoot four times. But instead of shooting the soldier, he shot into the ground, signaling the start of the counterattack he had agreed to support the night before.

The Jaw Titan arrived, sweeping Jean, Yelena and Onyankopon in her mouth before escaping. They met up with Hange, Levi and Magath, where Yelena asked why they saved her. Hange said that it was Marley’s terms for helping them.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 8 ended with Armin, Connie, Mikasa and Annie escaping with two carts full of supplies. They noticed someone watching them but decided to just make their getaway faster.

They headed to the place where Reiner was hiding, waking him up. Connie told him to come with them as they were going to go save the world.

Preview to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 9 showed Armin and Annie as they all camped out in the forest, followed by a hand using the sword of the 3D maneuvering gear.

Hange looked all around her in panic, while Magath drank. Pieck’s Cart Titan appeared behind Yelena.

The title of the next episode is “The Night of the End.”

Edited by Saman